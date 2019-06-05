SEBRING — A problem area for flooding on Placid Lakes Boulevard may see some relief, thanks to an agreement with the county.
For its part, the county may have set a precedent to help residents deal with such problems without committing too much in public funds.
The Highlands County Board of County Commission on Tuesday voted to provide 80 feet of 36-inch pipe to go under the driveways at 9003 and 9005 Placid Lakes Blvd., with the residents covering half the cost of 70 feet of pipe and the full cost of the remaining 10 feet.
This would be an upgrade from the 24-inch pipes they now have, and would allow greater water flow in a rainstorm.
In addition, the county would waive the permit fee for the installation, but the residents would have to install it all themselves.
Funds for the county portion of the project would come from the Placid Lakes Special Improvement District assessments, which County Attorney Joy Carmichael said could be interpreted to have a provision for drainage improvements, as long as it could be shown to benefit the community at large.
The project will, hopefully, alleviate localized flooding of the type that occurred immediately after Hurricane Irma, and has still occurred with every heavy rain event since then, according to Greg Hupé, one of the residents who has researched the issue since the hurricane.
In November 2017, Hupé presented county commissioners with two binders — two months of photographs, measurements and observations — outlining flaws he found in the Placid Lakes drainage system.
Jack Richie, commissioner of that district at the time, reported that Placid Lakes has a serious drainage problem. Irma and related rains washed out four local roads.
However, he also said Road & Bridge Supervisor Kyle Green determines what size pipes are required. With Federal Emergency Management Agency funds, the county can’t do more than return it to how it was.
Arlene Tuck, the current county commissioner from Lake Placid, moved to approve Hupé’s initial request to have the county provide all the pipe at a cost of $3,200.
Commissioner Greg Harris seconded her motion, but other commissioners voted against it when they called the question.
Instead, they all voted to split the cost of materials and waive the permit fee.
After deducting the cost for 10 feet of pipe, materials came to $2,810. Half of that would be $1,405.
Commissioner Ron Handley asked Green how many residents had called or emailed with driveway or drainage issues. Green counted 51 since Irma.
Green has steadily told residents that they must pay all costs to maintain, improve or replace driveway culverts. He currently has residents along County Road 635 with this same issue and has told them the same.
Likewise, Green said, if a resident replaces a culvert and makes it larger, liability for any flooding that occurs downstream is on that resident.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said he will reference hydrology studies and water management district regulations and tell residents what size pipe they can get, when they apply for the construction permit.
Ultimately, Green said, he wanted to make sure the county didn’t get saddled with paying full price for pipes in the future. He said he’s met with “hundreds” of property owners over the years about driveway pipes.
“Believe you me, we’re going to get calls,” Green said.
Tuck suggested the county may see more push to upgrade or fix drainage culverts, with Gov. Ron DeSantis making clean water a personal project.
Commissioner Don Elwell said this had the potential to be like the “can of worms” the county has with Oak Manor, in which residents asked for a dozen years to have the road paved, and are in line for public hearings to do it, with the county absorbing the cost up front and the residents paying it back over time with an assessment.
With current interest in the matter, Elwell said he was concerned with setting a similar precedent, although he appreciated Hupé and his neighbor picking up the bill for the labor.
“Until recently, our pipes did their thing,” Elwell said: They kept water in the ditches, swales, ponds and lakes, and out of people’s homes.
Tuesday’s meeting was a follow-up of the May 21 meeting, where commissioners and administration directed staff to address Hupé’s request. Elwell noted that, without Hupé’s research and prodding, this matter would have been denied long ago.
Hupé said when he did his initial survey, most of the pipes in the area were merely clogged. He said clearing those has not caused greater flooding downstream, and believes it wouldn’t downstream from Lake Diane, where residents live beside “high-walled” canals.
