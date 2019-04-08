Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
US 98 from Associates Drive to Lorida: Maintenance contracts project: Crews will be removing and repairing drainage culverts along the corridor. Motorists should expect intermittent east and westbound shoulder closures on US 98 Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
US 98 from Garden Terrace to Madrid in Spring Lake: Utility permit project: Crews are constructing a new treatment plant including a new force main parallel to US Hwy 98. Watch for workers close to the roadway with shoulder closures. Watch for trucks and equipment entering and leaving the roadway.
US 27 from West Townsend Street to Batts Street and on SR 64 from US 27 to Self Avenue: Construction project: Crews are replacing existing roadway with concrete pavement on US Hwy 27 southbound from West Pleasant Street to Paulk Street, US Hwy 27 northbound from Dyal Street to West Hill Street, and on SR 64 from Self Avenue to US Hwy 27. The contractor is also milling and resurfacing the existing roadway on US Hwy 27 from West Townsend Street to Batts Street and on SR 64 from Collier Avenue to Self Avenue, installing curb and gutter, installing traffic separators, sidewalks, traffic signals, street lights, and signing and pavement markers. A single continuous lane closure on US Hwy 27 will be in place during intersection construction.
- On SR 64 both east bound and west bound, traffic has been switched to the north side of the road onto the newly constructed travel lanes.
- On US Hwy 27 south bound, traffic has been switched to the right onto the newly constructed concrete travel lanes. The median opening at Locke Street is closed, please follow detour signs.
- US Hwy 27 traffic patterns have changed south of the US Hwy 27 intersection with SR 17 (Main Street). The median opening at Camphor Street is closed, please follow detour signs.
- The north bound US Hwy 27 left turn lane to west bound SR 64 will be shifting on Tuesday night, April 9.
- Crews will be placing concrete in the south half of the intersection at US Hwy 27 and SR 64 from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14. North bound US Hwy 27 will be reduced to one lane from Friday night to Saturday evening. East bound SR 64 to SR 17 (Main Street) traffic should follow detour signs (the detour is left onto US Hwy 27, right on Hill Street, and right on Anoka Avenue).
Additional lane closures, single-lane flagging operations, and temporary lane shifts will occur during nighttime/overnight hours on US Hwy 27 and SR 64. The contractor is Concrete Services, LLC. Estimated project completion date is early 2020.
US Hwy 27 at Lakeview Drive: Construction project: Crews are replacing the existing diagonal span wire traffic control signal with a new four-pole span wire traffic control system. Additional improvements include installing new light poles at the intersection of US 27 and Lakeview Drive. Single nighttime lane closures on US 27 will be required during construction. Please use caution in this area and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2019. The contractor is Carr Construction.
- Motorists should expect nighttime intermittent lane closures on south bound and north bound US Hwy 27 and east bound and west bound Lakeview Drive Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Please follow flagger directions and use caution in this area.
US Hwy 27 at Gould Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews are installing monitoring wells north of Venus on US Hwy 27 (SR 25) on the shoulder at Gould Road. Watch for workers near the roadway. Work should be completed by April 17, 2019.
SR 70 from US Hwy 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 70 near the DeSoto County line: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing utility poles at the back of the right-of-way. Motorists should use caution and watch for crews working on SR 70 from the DeSoto County line to US Hwy 27.
SR 70 east of CR 721: Construction project: Crews are milling and resurfacing the roadway at SR 70 east of CR 721. Additional improvements include shoulder treatment, drainage improvements, resetting guardrail and signing and pavement marking. Lane closures on SR 70 will be required during construction. Please follow flagger directions and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2019. The contractor is CWR Contracting, Inc.
SR 66 from US Hwy 27 to CR 635: Maintenance project: Crews will be cleaning ditches along SR 66 from US Hwy 27 to CR 635. Motorists should expect intermittent east and westbound lane closures on SR 66 Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
SR 66 at Orange Blossom Boulevard & SR 66 at Payne Road: Construction project: Watch for daytime lane closures as crews pave and stripe the roadway. This project consists of widening, adding turn lanes, milling and resurfacing, drainage, and signing and pavement markings. The contractor is Lynch Paving and Construction Co. Inc. Expected completion is spring 2019.
