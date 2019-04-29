Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
US 98 from Associates Drive to Lorida: Maintenance contracts project: Crews will be removing and repairing drainage culverts along the corridor. Motorists should expect intermittent east and westbound shoulder closures on US 98 Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
US 98 from Garden Terrace to west of Pine Island Ranch Road in Spring Lake: Maintenance permit project: Crews are constructing a new treatment plant including a new force main parallel to US 98. Watch for workers close to the roadway with shoulder closures. Watch for trucks and equipment entering and leaving the roadway.
US 27 from West Townsend Street to Batts Street and on SR 64 from US 27 to Self Avenue: Construction project: Crews are replacing existing roadway with concrete pavement on US 27 southbound from West Pleasant Street to Paulk Street, US 27 northbound from Dyal Street to West Hill Street, and on SR 64 from Self Avenue to US 27.
The contractor is also milling and resurfacing the existing roadway on US 27 from West Townsend Street to Batts Street and on SR 64 from Collier Avenue to Self Avenue, installing curb and gutter, installing traffic separators, sidewalks, traffic signals, street lights, and signing and pavement markers. A single continuous lane closure on US 27 will be in place during intersection construction.
- On SR 64 both east bound and west bound, traffic has been switched to the north side of the road onto the newly constructed travel lanes.
- On US 27 south bound, traffic has been switched to the right onto the newly constructed concrete travel lanes. The median opening at Locke Street is closed, please follow detour signs.
- The south bound US 27 left turn lane to SR 17 (Main Street) has shifted west, next to the south bound lanes.
- The north bound US 27 left turn lane to west bound SR 64 has shifted.
- Both lanes on north bound US 27 will be shifted to the west.
- Crews will be placing concrete in the north half of the intersection at US 27 and SR 64 from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28. North bound US 27 will be reduced to one lane from Friday night to Sunday morning.
Additional lane closures, single-lane flagging operations, and temporary lane shifts will occur during nighttime/overnight hours on US 27 and SR 64. The contractor is Concrete Services, LLC. Estimated project completion date is early 2020.
US 27 at Lakeview Drive: Construction project: Crews are replacing the existing diagonal span wire traffic control signal with a new four-pole span wire traffic control system. Additional improvements include installing new light poles at the intersection of US 27 and Lakeview Drive. Single nighttime lane closures on US 27 will be required during construction. Please use caution in this area and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2019. The contractor is Carr Construction.
- Motorists should expect nighttime intermittent lane closures on south bound and north bound US 27 and east bound and west bound Lakeview Drive Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Please follow flagger directions and use caution in this area.
US 27 at Gould Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews are installing monitoring wells north of Venus on US 27 (SR 25) on the shoulder at Gould Road. Watch for workers near the roadway. Work should be completed by April 24, 2019.
US 27 at Lakeview Drive: Maintenance permit project: The site work of a new dental office has begun. Contractors and equipment will be working at the site. A new driveway connection will be constructed in the right-of-way. Please use caution in this area and watch for workers in the construction zone.
US 27 in south Lake Placid: Maintenance permit project: Crews are constructing a driveway connection for a business 1500 feet north of SR 70 on US 27 (SR 25) on the southbound side. Watch for workers near the roadway.
SR 70 from US 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 70 near the DeSoto County line: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing utility poles at the back of the right-of-way. Motorists should use caution and watch for crews working on SR 70 from the DeSoto County line to US 27.
SR 70 east of CR 721: Construction project: Crews are milling and resurfacing the roadway at SR 70 east of CR 721. Additional improvements include shoulder treatment, drainage improvements, resetting guardrail and signing and pavement marking. Lane closures on SR 70 will be required during construction. Please follow flagger directions and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2019. The contractor is CWR Contracting, Inc.
SR 66 from US 27 to CR 635: Maintenance project: Crews will be cleaning ditches along SR 66 from US 27 to CR 635. Motorists should expect intermittent east and westbound lane closures on SR 66 Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
SR 66 from US 27 to Sparta Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing poles and cables. Motorists should expect intermittent shoulder closures. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
