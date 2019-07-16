Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
US 98 west of East Twitty Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews are modifying an existing driveway. Watch for workers close to the roadway with shoulder closures and trucks and equipment entering and leaving the roadway.
US 98 at Garden Terrace in Spring Lake: Maintenance permit project: Crews are constructing a new treatment plant including a new driveway connection to US 98. Watch for workers close to the roadway with shoulder closures. Watch for trucks and equipment entering and leaving the roadway.
US 98 in the Lorida area: Utility maintenance work: Crews are replacing old wood poles with new concrete poles. Watch for workers close to the roadway with shoulder closures and trucks and equipment entering and leaving the roadway.
US 27 from West Townsend Street to Batts Street and on SR 64 from US 27 to Self Avenue: Construction project: Crews are replacing existing roadway with concrete pavement on US 27 southbound from West Pleasant Street to Paulk Street, US 27 northbound from Dyal Street to West Hill Street, and on SR 64 from Self Avenue to US 27. The contractor is also milling and resurfacing the existing roadway on US 27 from West Townsend Street to Batts Street and on SR 64 from Collier Avenue to Self Avenue, installing curb and gutter, installing traffic separators, sidewalks, traffic signals, street lights, and signing and pavement markers. A single continuous lane closure on US 27 will be in place during intersection construction.
The median opening at Prairie Street is closed. Motorists should use the median turn lanes at Locke Street or Pleasant Street.
On US 27 north bound, both travel lanes have shifted to the west to allow construction of the remaining drainage, sidewalk, and two new concrete travel lanes.
Walnut Street intersection at US 27 north bound is closed. Please follow the detour signs.
The right turn only lane from west bound Main Street to US 27 north bound is closed. Please follow detour signs from west bound Main Street to northbound Anoka Avenue to west bound Hill Street to north bound US 27.
Main Street (SR 17) westbound and eastbound at the US 27 intersection will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, July 19 to 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, weather permitting. Please follow detour signs and use caution in the area.
Additional lane closures, single-lane flagging operations, and temporary lane shifts will occur during nighttime/overnight hours on US 27, Main Street (SR 17) and SR 64. The contractor is Concrete Services, LLC. Estimated project completion date is early 2020.
US 27 at Lakeview Drive: Maintenance permit project: The site work of a new dental office has begun. Contractors and equipment will be working at the site. A new driveway connection will be constructed in the right-of-way. Please use caution in this area and watch for workers in the construction zone.
US 27 in south Lake Placid: Maintenance permit project: Crews are constructing a driveway connection for a business 1500-feet north of SR 70 on US 27 (SR 25) on the southbound side. Watch for workers near the roadway.
US 27 from the Polk County line to Striker Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing poles and cables throughout the summer. Motorists should expect intermittent shoulder closures. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
US 27 from West Palmetto Street to Woodmere Street in Avon Park: Maintenance project: Crews will be repairing the sidewalk along US 27 from West Palmetto Street to Woodmere Street. Motorists should expect daily intermittent lane closures on US 27 northbound from West Palmetto Street to Woodmere Street near the Walmart Super Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SR 70 from US 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 70 east of CR 721: Construction project: Crews are milling and resurfacing the roadway at SR 70 east of CR 721. Additional improvements include shoulder treatment, drainage improvements, resetting guardrail and signing and pavement marking. Lane closures on SR 70 will be required during construction. Please follow flagger directions and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2019. The contractor is CWR Contracting, Inc.
SR 66 from US 27 to CR 635: Maintenance project: Crews will be cleaning ditches along SR 66 from US 27 to CR 635. Motorists should expect intermittent east and westbound lane closures on SR 66 Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
SR 66 from US 27 to Payne Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing poles and cables. Motorists should expect intermittent shoulder closures. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
SR 17 from North Ridgewood Drive to County Road 17A: Utility maintenance project: Crews are installing new poles and transferring utilities. Expect intermittent lane closures on SR 17 from North Ridgewood Drive to County Road 17A. Please watch for workers in and near the roadway.
SR 17 between Lake Letta Drive and East Lake Bonnet Road in Sebring: Maintenance permit project: Crews are constructing an agricultural driveway connection between Lake Letta Drive and East Lake Bonnet Road on SR 17 on the northbound side. Please watch for workers near the roadway.
SR 17 in Avon Park: Maintenance permit project: Crews are constructing a residential driveway connection 1200-feet north of East San Juan Avenue on SR 17 on the southbound side. Watch for workers near the roadway.
