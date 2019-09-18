Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
US 98 in the Lorida area: Utility maintenance work: Crews are replacing old wood poles with new concrete poles. Motorists should expect daily lane closures through Friday with one-way traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Watch for flagmen and workers close to the roadway.
US 27 from West Townsend Street to Batts Street and on SR 64 from US 27 to Self Avenue: Construction project: Crews are replacing existing roadway with concrete pavement on US 27 southbound from West Pleasant Street to Paulk Street, US 27 northbound from Dyal Street to West Hill Street, and on SR 64 from Self Avenue to US 27. The contractor is also milling and resurfacing the existing roadway on US 27 from West Townsend Street to Batts Street and on SR 64 from Collier Avenue to Self Avenue, installing curb and gutter, installing traffic separators, sidewalks, traffic signals, streetlights, and signing and pavement markers. A single continuous lane closure on US 27 will be in place during intersection construction.
Motorists should expect intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on northbound and southbound US 27 while crews pave from West Townsend Street to Batts Street.
Motorists should expect intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on eastbound and westbound SR 64 while crews perform work in that area.
Please allow extra travel time and watch for crews working in the construction zones. The contractor is Concrete Services, LLC. Estimated project completion date is early 2020.
US 27 at Lakeview Drive: Maintenance permit project: The site work of a new dental office has begun. Contractors and equipment will be working at the site. A new driveway connection will be constructed in the right-of-way. Please use caution in this area and watch for workers in the construction zone.
US 27 in south Lake Placid: Maintenance permit project: Crews are constructing a driveway connection for a business 1500-feet north of SR 70 on US 27 (SR 25) on the southbound side. Watch for workers near the roadway.
US 27 from the Polk County line to Striker Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing poles and cables throughout the summer. Motorists should expect intermittent shoulder closures. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
US 27 between Tomoka Boulevard North and South: Maintenance permit project: Underground utility line will be installed at the back of the right of way. Please use caution in this area and watch for workers and equipment in the construction zone.
US 27 southbound at South Highlands Avenue: Maintenance permit project: Overhead utility line will be installed on existing poles. Please use caution in this area and watch for workers and equipment in the construction zone.
SR 70 from US 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.
SR 66 from US 27 to CR 635: Maintenance project: Crews will be cleaning ditches along SR 66 from US 27 to CR 635. Motorists should expect intermittent east and westbound lane closures on SR 66 through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
SR 66 from US 27 to Payne Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing poles and cables. Motorists should expect intermittent shoulder closures. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
SR 66 from Payne Road to Burkette Avenue: Maintenance project: Crews will be cleaning ditches along SR 66 from Payne Road to Burkette Avenue. Watch for daytime lane closures from 7:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. through Thursday with flaggers directing traffic.
SR 17 from North Ridgewood Drive to County Road 17A: Utility maintenance project: Crews are installing new poles and transferring utilities. Expect intermittent lane closures on SR 17 from North Ridgewood Drive to County Road 17A. Please watch for workers in and near the roadway.
