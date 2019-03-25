Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
US 98 from Associates Drive to Lorida: Maintenance contracts project: Crews will be removing and repairing drainage culverts along the corridor. Motorists should expect intermittent east and westbound shoulder closures on US 98 Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
US 98 from Garden Terrace to Madrid in Spring Lake: Utility permit project: Crews are constructing a new treatment plant including a new force main parallel to US 98. Watch for workers close to the roadway with shoulder closures. Watch for trucks and equipment entering and leaving the roadway.
US 27 from West Townsend Street to Batts Street and on SR 64 from US 27 to Self Avenue: Construction project: Crews are replacing existing roadway with concrete pavement on US 27 southbound from West Pleasant Street to Paulk Street, US 27 northbound from Dyal Street to West Hill Street, and on SR 64 from Self Avenue to US 27. The contractor is also milling and resurfacing the existing roadway on US 27 from West Townsend Street to Batts Street and on SR 64 from Collier Avenue to Self Avenue, installing curb and gutter, installing traffic separators, sidewalks, traffic signals, street lights, and signing and pavement markers. A single continuous lane closure on US 27 will be in place during intersection construction.
- On SR 64 both east bound and west bound, traffic has been switched to the north side of the road onto the newly constructed travel lanes.
- On US 27 south bound, traffic has been switched to the right onto the newly constructed concrete travel lanes. US 27 north bound traffic should follow detour signage to access businesses on the west side of US 27.
- Motorists should expect US 27 southbound and northbound lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Motorists should expect east bound and west bound intermittent lane closures on SR 64 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Please follow flagger directions and use caution in this area.
- US 27 traffic patterns have changed south of the US 27 intersection with SR 64 (Main Street). The median opening at Camphor Street is closed. South bound US 27 detour is to Bell Street and then Anoka Avenue. North bound detour is to SR 64 and then to South Hart Avenue.
Additional lane closures, single-lane flagging operations, and temporary lane shifts will occur during nighttime/overnight hours on US 27 and SR 64. The contractor is Concrete Services, LLC. Estimated project completion date is early 2020.
US 27 at Lakeview Drive: Construction project: Crews are replacing the existing diagonal span wire traffic control signal with a new four-pole span wire traffic control system. Additional improvements include installing new light poles at the intersection of US 27 and Lakeview Drive. Single nighttime lane closures on US 27 will be required during construction. Please use caution in this area and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2019. The contractor is Carr Construction.
SR 70 from US 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 70 near the DeSoto County line: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing utility poles at the back of the right-of-way. Motorists should use caution and watch for crews working on SR 70 from the DeSoto County line to US 27.
SR 66 from US 27 to CR 635: Maintenance project: Crews will be cleaning ditches along SR 66 from US 27 to CR 635. Motorists should expect intermittent east and westbound lane closures on SR 66 Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
SR 66 at Orange Blossom Boulevard & SR 66 at Payne Road: Construction Project: Watch for daytime lane closures as crews construct turn lanes. This project consists of widening, base work, milling and resurfacing, drainage, and signing and pavement markings. The contractor is Lynch Paving and Construction Co. Inc. Expected completion is spring 2019.
