Highlands County road projects for which the Florida Department of Transportation has issued a road advisory:
U.S. 98 from Garden Terrace to west of Pine Island Ranch Road in Spring Lake: Maintenance permit project: Crews are constructing a new treatment plant including a new force main parallel to US 98. Watch for workers close to the roadway with shoulder closures. Watch for trucks and equipment entering and leaving the roadway.
U.S. 98 west of East Twitty Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews are modifying an existing driveway. Starting June 10 watch for workers close to the roadway with shoulder closures. Watch for trucks and equipment entering and leaving the roadway.
U.S. 27 from West Townsend Street to Batts Street and on SR 64 from U.S. 27 to Self Avenue: Construction project: Crews are replacing existing roadway with concrete pavement on U.S. 27 southbound from West Pleasant Street to Paulk Street, U.S. 27 northbound from Dyal Street to West Hill Street, and on SR 64 from Self Avenue to U.S. 27. The contractor is also milling and resurfacing the existing roadway on U.S. 27 from West Townsend Street to Batts Street and on SR 64 from Collier Avenue to Self Avenue, installing curb and gutter, installing traffic separators, sidewalks, traffic signals, street lights, and signing and pavement markers. A single continuous lane closure on U.S. 27 will be in place during intersection construction.
The median opening at Prairie Street is closed. Motorists should use the median turn lanes at Locke Street or Pleasant Street.
On U.S. 27 north bound, both travel lanes have shifted to the west to allow construction of the remaining drainage, sidewalk, and two new concrete travel lanes.
Camphor Street East and Pine Street intersections with U.S. 27 north bound are closed. Please follow the detour signs.
The right turn only lane from west bound Main Street to U.S. 27 north bound is closed. Please follow detour signs from west bound Main Street to northbound Anoka Avenue to west bound Hill Street to north bound U.S. 27.
Crews will be placing concrete at the intersection of U.S. 27 and SR 64/ Main Street from 7 p.m. Friday, June 21 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 23. East bound and/or west bound SR 64 and Main Street lanes may be affected. Please follow the detour signs.
Main Street (SR 17) east bound and west bound at the U.S. 27 intersection will be closed from 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, weather permitting. Please follow detour signs and use caution in the area.
Additional lane closures, single-lane flagging operations, and temporary lane shifts will occur during nighttime/overnight hours on U.S. 27, Main Street (SR 17) and SR 64. The contractor is Concrete Services, LLC. Estimated project completion date is early 2020.
U.S. 27 at Lakeview Drive: Construction project: Crews are replacing the existing diagonal span wire traffic control signal with a new four-pole span wire traffic control system. Additional improvements include installing new light poles at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Lakeview Drive.
Single nighttime lane closures on U.S. 27 will be required during construction. Please use caution in this area and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2019. The contractor is Carr Construction.
Motorists should expect nighttime intermittent lane closures on south bound and north bound U.S. 27 and east bound and west bound Lakeview Drive Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Please follow flagger directions and use caution in this area.
U.S. 27 at Lakeview Drive: Maintenance permit project: The site work of a new dental office has begun. Contractors and equipment will be working at the site. A new driveway connection will be constructed in the right-of-way. Please use caution in this area and watch for workers in the construction zone.
U.S. 27 in south Lake Placid: Maintenance permit project: Crews are constructing a driveway connection for a business 1500 feet north of SR 70 on U.S. 27 (SR 25) on the southbound side. Watch for workers near the roadway.
U.S. 27 from the Polk County line to Striker Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing poles and cables. Preliminary work will begin Monday, June 17 and primary work begins in July and will continue for several months. Motorists should expect intermittent shoulder closures. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
U.S. 17 in Avon Park: Maintenance permit project: Crews are constructing a residential driveway connection 1,200 feet north of East San Juan Avenue on SR 17 on the southbound side. Work will begin Monday, June 17. Watch for workers near the roadway.
SR 70 from U.S. 27 to CR 721: Maintenance project: Crews will perform weed control and tree trimming along the guardrail in this area. Motorists should use caution and expect intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
SR 70 east of CR 721: Construction project: Crews are milling and resurfacing the roadway at SR 70 east of CR 721. Additional improvements include shoulder treatment, drainage improvements, resetting guardrail and signing and pavement marking. Lane closures on SR 70 will be required during construction. Please follow flagger directions and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2019. The contractor is CWR Contracting, Inc.
SR 66 from U.S. 27 to CR 635: Maintenance project: Crews will be cleaning ditches along SR 66 from U.S. 27 to CR 635. Motorists should expect intermittent east and westbound lane closures on SR 66 Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
SR 66 from U.S. 27 to Payne Road: Maintenance permit project: Crews will be installing poles and cables. Motorists should expect intermittent shoulder closures. Please use caution and watch for crews working close to the roadway.
