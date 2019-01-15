SEBRING — There’s a new flag flying high over the Alan Jay Ford lot today, already being called the largest flag in Highlands County. The flag stands as a tribute to veterans and a welcome sign to those traveling north on U.S. 27.
Alan Jay executives had been discussing the idea of putting up a large flagpole at the new Toyota dealership. Don Elwell suggested looking at putting it on the Alan Jay Ford lot.
City of Sebring standards dictated flagpoles couldn’t be higher than 50 feet. Alan Jay executives wanted a taller flagpole to accommodate a larger flag. So, they asked the city to re-evaluate that number.
According to Elwell, it didn’t take long for them to come to a compromise and allow them to have a flagpole 110 feet. “We asked for 500 feet,” Elwell joked during the flag raising ceremony Monday morning.
This new pole is now the home of an American flag that is 30 feet high and 60 feet wide for a total area of 1,800 square feet.
“We made it out of nylon so it would be a little lighter,” Elwell said. At only 53 pounds, the flag was made to catch the wind and blow better than a flag the same size that would normally weigh about 200 pounds.
The flagpole was a massive undertaking in its own right. Standing 110 feet above ground, the pole extends another 12 feet into the ground, surrounded by 30 yards of concrete. According to Robert Gordon with Gordies Flag Pole Services, the company that installed the pole, it took two to three weeks to get the pole set up and installed.
“We did it because we wanted to honor our veterans,” Elwell said.
Elwell, a county commissioner, went on to cite that Highlands County has nearly 20,000 veterans — meaning 1 in 5 citizens have served in the military in some capacity. On hand to help raise the massive flag were representatives from the American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid, the VFW Post 4300 in Sebring and the VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard.
Alongside the large turnout of civilians and veterans who turned out for the flag raising, the crowd was joined by Sebring Mayor John Shoop. After Elwell spoke, Nelly Ford preformed a beautiful rendition of “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Free hot dogs were available for those in attendance after the ceremony.
The flag was made by Heads Flags in Tampa.
