By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A negligence lawsuit filed against the City of Sebring and the Highlands County Board of County Commission claims a woman was injured when she fell at the Veterans Beach boat dock.
The firm that handles the city’s claims maintains that the county was negligent in the matter, in which Morgan & Morgan attorney Adam Kemp alleges Danielle Bailey fell onto the dock causing a fractured jaw and other traumatic injuries.
In an Aug. 31, 2018 letter, Gallagher Bassett Services, Inc., (representing the City of Sebring) formally informed the county of the claim.
“We are requesting that you immediately notify your insurer of our intention to bring a third party action against the county should this matter be placed into suit,” the letter stated.
The original court complaint, filed by Kemp on Aug. 14, 2019 cited the Highlands Board of County Commission with negligence. The amended complaint, which was filed Sept. 11, 2019 states that the defendant (City of Sebring) was responsible for maintaining the Veterans Beach boat launching area and boat dock at or near 4261 Lakeview Drive.
The complaint states that on Aug. 6, 2018, Bailey was using the boat launch area when she slipped and fell on a substance, believed to be algae growth on the boat dock, and sustained injuries.
A letter from Kemp (Bailey’s attorney) to the Florida Department of Financial Services and Highlands County states the weather was bad and they decided to come back in.
”Danielle was holding [on] to the boat and stepping onto the dock,” the letter stated. “The dock has been under water since Hurricane Irma. The area that Danielle stepped on had algae.
The case is in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County.
Summons were filed with the court Aug. 14, 2019 to be issued to Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Chairman James Brooks and the Chief Financial Officer Department of Financial Services, State of Florida.
A Summons was filed with the court Sept. 11, 2019 to be issued to City of Sebring Mayor John Shoop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.