SEBRING — On Tuesday, the Highlands County Board of County Commission voted to set the millage cap for Fiscal Year 2019-20 at 9.0 mils.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck wanted to set property tax at 8.5 mils to force the Board of County Commission to make deep cuts, but voted yes with a caveat.
“You can bet I will push to be under 8.55,” she said, referring to the current rate.
“You won’t be alone,” Commission Chair Jim Brooks said.
This was after Sheriff Paul Blackman told commissioners he and his command staff cut his proposed budget increase from Fiscal Year 2018-19 almost in half.
Out of a $29.7 million budget proposal and the 7.08% increase his staff had already chopped down from a “wish-list” of 21%, Blackman said his staff cut another $953,168, saving $882,971 out of the county General Fund.
It left him with a 4.2% increase — more than the 3.5% commissioners requested.
Blackman said state mandates for school safety increased his budget by 1.3%, and mandated increases in Florida Retirement System contributions and both health and risk insurance added 1.4%, putting 2.7% of the increase out of his control.
His actual request, minus mandates, equals 1.3%, he said.
At previous workshops and meetings about the budget, people constantly asked why he didn’t include a dedicated traffic enforcement unit. His answer: It would have cost $900,000 by itself.
Sheriff’s cuts
Tuesday’s cuts were as follows:
• Court Services (bailiffs) lost $21,298.
• Law Enforcement lost $306,618.
• Corrections/Detention lost $371,518.
• Detention Medical lost $49,000.
• E911/Consolidated Dispatch lost $32,318.
• Grants lost $172,416.
Shortfalls
He said he would have shortfalls, especially with costs for school deputies.
Last year, the County Commission authorized him to use a $255,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement from Hurricane Irma to buy school resource deputies’ uniforms, Kevlar vests, equipment belts, weapons and radios.
This year, he said, he had to include those costs in his proposed budget.
He wants to fill two vacancies in Community-Oriented Policing Services, Achieving Diversity And Public Trust, but can’t get grant funds. Now that Highlands County has more than 100,000 people, his agency doesn’t qualify.
Tuck asked if the county could set up an assessment to cover the sheriff’s budget.
Office of Management and Budget Manager David Nitz said it could be a municipal services taxing unit.
Brooks called that “taking money out of a different pocket.”
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said an MSTU would not pay the same amount as property tax, because costs to manage assessments erode revenue. Commissioner Don Elwell said it would raise money without raising tax rates.
At that point, Blackman smiled, pointed out he’d saved the General Fund more than $880,000 and said county commissioners hadn’t yet said thank you.
“We’re getting there,” Elwell said, also with a smile.
“Don’t take so long,” Blackman answered with a chuckle.
Elwell lamented that Blackman couldn’t reinstate a traffic division, based on his own experiences on U.S. 27, and said any further cuts would impact public safety.
“I looked at everything,” Tuck said of Blackman’s budget. “There was nothing I could find that was really that much out of line.”
“We appreciate you being willing to work with us,” Brooks said. “There’s several counties [that] don’t have that level of cooperation.”
“All of our staff feels the same way,” Blackman said. “Working together is the best way for our citizens.”
Clerk of Courts
Clerk of Courts Bob Germaine reiterated his need to have information technology (IT) staff to handle not just his office, but the board’s departments and IT for the Tax Collector and Supervisor of Elections offices.
He said he has 16 people handling a backlog of 800 work orders to network and debug computers for 675 users — a ratio of 42 users to 1 IT person when the government standard in Florida is 25 to 1.
“We’re way above normal in the state of Florida,” Germaine said. “To get close, I need to hire nine IT staff. I’m asking for one.”
At first, he suggested having the needed $51,939 employee be paid from the countywide fire assessment, since IT staff networks digital communication lines for every new and expanded fire station project under the assessment.
He also suggested ceasing the annual $22,000 cost of posting videos of each County Commission meeting online.
If the county could make those changes, Germaine said he’d cut $72,000 from his budget and bring his request in line with the 3.5% cap.
Assistant County Administrator Tasha Morgan said, when she worked for Germaine, there was talk of making IT a service-fee based department, able to bill services to each other department to cover the costs of equipment and personnel.
Germaine said that could help, but warned commissioners it would be a “major undertaking” taking a couple of years.
In the meantime, Nitz suggested not attaching the IT person to the fire assessment, which doesn’t have a good fund balance, but to the transportation trust fund under the Road and Bridge Department, which has a healthy surplus.
Commissioners will discuss that matter further at the Aug. 6 regular meeting.
Others
Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg said she could not take cuts on her $345,910 request above the 3.5% limit. She has mandates to upgrade security software on elections equipment and to print both English and Spanish-language ballots and support materials.
Highlands County wasn’t sued to provide such ballots, she said, but being named in the suit means her office must comply with any court and state-level orders on the matter.
Few outside agencies spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, but staff from the Highlands County office of the Health Department came to reduce their increase request from $100,000 to $35,000 to hire an environmental specialist to do septic tank checks.
Elwell and Tuck both asked Assistant Health Department Director Penny Pringle to look at how they might do without that position, for fiscal year 2019-20.
“We’ve asked a lot of departments to cut [positions]. It’s not fair,” Tuck said. “I’m for waiting another year.”
Ultimately, commissioners approved a 3.5% increase of $8,100.
