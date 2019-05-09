SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park’s Equestrian Center campground by Charlie Creek has been sitting ready for use for the last 10 years.
If talks pan out on a written road-vacation, bridge-reimbursement agreement between the Highlands County Board of County Commission and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the county might vacate that road right of way this year, the state may pay its half of repairing the bridge and Highlands Hammock State Park may get to open the Equestrian Center.
Officials want to get everything in writing, this time.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg told commissioners on Tuesday that he thought he’d hammered out an iron-clad agreement with the state before the county paid approximately $75,000 to repair the single-lane bridge on Vaughn Road spanning the creek. He didn’t get it in writing, however.
Vosburg said Tuesday that was a “lesson learned.” Right now, he and County Attorney Joy Carmichael are working with state officials to finalize a formal agreement that would help ensure all parties get what they want in a timely manner.
History of Vaughn
Highlands County wanted to vacate the road, Vosburg said, but the Florida Department of Transportation said the county would need to either fix the dilapidated bridge over the creek or tear it down.
The Florida Park Service wanted to have the bridge to reach equestrian trails on the other side of the creek, while the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wanted to keep a bridge to let vehicles cross the creek for law enforcement reasons.
Vosburg said he worked out a deal with the Park Service to split the cost of the bridge, which worked out to be approximately $36,000 each.
However, once the work was done, Vosburg said, Park Service officials in Tallahassee wanted a formal agreement, stating exactly when the road would be vacated. Vosburg couldn’t do that, he said: The county has to, by law, hold public hearings before vacating the road, and residents might bring up concerns at those meetings.
Also, he said, utilities in the right of way — like Duke Energy — have to make sure the Park Service would honor their easements.
Tuesday’s tiff
At Tuesday’s County Commission meeting both commissioners and local park officials grumbled about how each party has handled this matter.
It did not descend into argument, however. Both sides acknowledged a level of miscommunication on the matter.
Carmichael said she found “sufficient legal basis” for the county to expect payment after fixing the bridge, not after vacating the road.
Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley said he would be fine with leaving the road open and not closing it, but Commission Chair Jim Brooks said the park wouldn’t then be able to open the Equestrian Center.
Morgan Tyrone, Highlands Hammock State Park manager, said he had to learn the history of the campground, having only been at his own post for three and a half years. He said the county had changed a lot of requests and conditions to the agreements with the Park Service and state/local park officials have “adjusted accordingly.”
One of the hold-ups for the county was the desire to trade the closure of Vaughn Road with a deal to pave Hammock Road all the way through the park to Hardee County.
“We’ve never seen that (either),” Brooks said. “I don’t think we’re going to see that.”
Olive branches
Tyrone did not say he could guarantee paving Hammock Road would ever happen, but he knew it wouldn’t without the county vacating Vaughn Road.
He also said the Park Service can work with Duke Energy and other utility easement holders to speed up the process.
Commissioner Greg Harris suggested the county simply go through the vacation process, “get our check and move on.”
Tyrone said the Park Service has the money in its budget this year to pay Highlands County. All it takes is for the road to get vacated.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck suggested the county do that as soon as possible.
“Why cut off your nose to spite your face?” she asked, right before making a motion to prepare paperwork to vacate the road and have it sent to the state to start the reimbursement process.
“We need to more forward, understanding each other, in writing,” Commissioner Don Elwell said, to which Tyrone agreed.
“Hopefully we can start fresh,” Elwell added.
The vote on Tuck’s motion was 4-1, with Handley dissenting. Brooks gave his vote as, “Reluctantly, yes.”
Getting ready
Meanwhile, state park officials had inmate work crews out at the equestrian camp on Wednesday, mowing and clearing dead brush, in anticipation of a grand opening sometime in the near future.
Assistant Park Manager Caleb Nail said the camp is designed for its best use in the dry season, which has almost ended.
When it’s too wet, he said, not only does the creek overflow into a flood plain around the sites, but the equestrian trials on the other side become flooded.
Park employee Harry McClintock said the park does a major mowing project twice a year at the Equestrian Center, along with regular checks on its restroom facilities, to make sure everything is still in order.
For now, the restrooms and other facilities seem to be working just fine, he said.
