SEBRING — County commissioners have slated a spot on today’s meeting agenda to discuss the countywide fire assessment and how to spend it.
In addition, The Board of County Commission must vote on putting money toward Sebring Parkway Phase 3 and a new access road to “landlocked” residents of Silver Fox subdivision, and on the 2019-20 Tourist Development Council (TDC) budget.
They also will discuss how to revamp the employer/employee payment portions for health insurance and the project to replace the roof on the Florida Health Department’s Highlands County office in Lake Placid.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the board’s chambers at 600 S. Commerce Ave.
The county fire assessment is structured to increase gradually over the years to meet the full amount recommended by consultants to upgrade and sustain a paid fire service for the county.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief and Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor has submitted a proposal to the board for the next five years of capital improvements and new hires.
His presentation states that during this first year under the fire assessment, with just 68% of the needed assessment available, many plans have come to fruition.
In February this year, Fire Rescue hired three lieutenants, six firefighters, and three battalion chiefs. In April, Fire Rescue got credentials for three medics.
However, none of the staffed stations met the two-in/two-out rules of having two firefighters inside a structure with two more staying behind to go in after the first two come out.
During this first fiscal year, design work has been completed on new fire engines for Station 19 (DeSoto City Fire Department), Station 41 (Sun ‘N Lakes of Lake Placid Fire Department) and Station 39 (Placid Lake Fire Department).
Design work has been deferred for a tanker for Station 24 (Lorida Fire Department) and a ladder truck for Station 9 (West Sebring Fire Department).
Design work has also been completed on Station 18 (DeSoto City) and Fire Rescue headquarters. It’s not yet done on Station 1 (Highlands Lakes Fire Department), Station 33 (Highlands Park Fire Department) and Station 45 (Venus Fire Department).
For the start of this coming fiscal year, Bashoor is proposing the county cut his $5.67 million budget request by $513,257 for a new total of $5.16 million.
Reductions are as follows:
• Reduce deputy chiefs from four to two.
• Reduce administration captains from three to two.
• Reduce vehicle purchases from six to three.
• Reduce the scope of two construction projects
• Defer work on Highlands Lakes Station 1.
Meanwhile, he hopes to go ahead with plans to hire three lieutenants, six firefighters for Station 7 (Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring), fill existing vacancies at DeSoto City Station 19 and hire a training captain.
For the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget, he has asked to reduce the $6.52 million request by $1.01 million to $5.51 million.
He plans to immediately hire a fire inspector, and then in March — halfway through the budget year — he plans to hire three more lieutenants, and six firefighters so Lake Placid Fire Department Station 36 can provide 24-hour/seven-day service.
He would also hire firefighters to make DeSoto City Station 19 the first station to be fully staffed with enough firefighters to meet the two-in/two-out standard.
For Fiscal Year 2021-22, the request would be $6.71 million, with an application for a $510,480 grant to hire nine firefighters, which would make Sun ‘n Lake Station 7, Lake Placid Station 36 and Sun ‘N Lakes of Lake Placid Station 41 meet the two-in/two-out standard.
For Fiscal Year 2022-23, the request would hop up to $7.38 million. There would be no new hires and Stations 7, 19, 36 and 41 would meet the staffing standard, but Fire Rescue would then order three new trucks.
For Fiscal Year 2023-24, the request would be $7.98 million, with plans to build a new fire station in Spring Lake that year: Station 20.
Fire Rescue would also buy three new trucks and apply for a grant to hire three lieutenants and nine firefighters for Station 20.
Many improvements in Highlands County Emergency Medical Services, as recommended by consultants, have already taken place. They include;
• Putting a ninth unit into service.
• Improving turnout time.
• Being able to track ambulances’ time at hospitals or when merely available.
• Putting together a plan for new facilities.
• Providing sleeping facilities for stations with 24/7 service.
• Collocate fire and EMS at the same stations.
• Updating transport rates to Medicare allowable costs.
• Calling for triage and priority dispatch.
• Reorganizing EMS command and employee structure.
Matters still needing to be completed for EMS include having computer-aided dispatch update when medical units are transporting patients or have been cancelled from a scene, having facility rates comply with Medicare, having mobile integrated health (in the planning stages) and tracking mileage and years for ambulance replacement.
So far, fire service has completed the following needs:
• Defining lines of authority, accountability, responsibility, training and certification.
• Design new facilities for 24/7 staff.
• Improve system cost controls.
• Bring self-contained breathing apparatus into compliance and standardize it.
• Implement a management system for training.
Other items still to complete for fire service include prioritizing capital facility improvements, creating a volunteer battalion chief, bringing apparatus into National Fire Protection Association compliance, create a management system for compliance, implement performance measures, have a competency-based training program, add a training officer, register all training with Florida Fire Training, adopt inspection cycles, create a management process for community risk reduction and add a fire inspector, which was deferred to next fiscal year.
Other business is as follows:
• The TDC has proposed a $615,000 budget for 2019-20, spending $200,000 on advertising the county as a destination, $30,000 on the TDC website, $72,000 on search-engine optimization, $30,000 on updating the video and photo library, $100,000 on public relations materials, $60,000 on visitor services, $18,000 on industry relations, $30,000 on event grants and $100,000 on special projects.
• County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. seeks direction on how to proceed with financing the extension of Queen Avenue and Mare Path to connect Silver Fox Ranch and Orange Blossom Estates, with an estimated project cost of $194,600.
• Howerton has requested for a 2018-19 budget Budget Amendment to add a total of $606,000 to Sebring Parkway Phase 3, with $402,000 from the Infrastructure Surtax and $204,000 from the Reserve for Contingency.
• Staff has asked approval of a 2018-19 budget amendment to reduce the project cost for the Lake Placid Health Department roof replacement by $345,000, which would go into the Reserve for Contingency for future infrastructure projects.
• Staff has asked approval of the Insurance Committee’s recommendation to keep a three-tiered employee health plan; have a flat-rate employer contribution of $723 per employee; raise employee’s premiums by 18.5% for a base plan, 20% for a mid-grade plan and 28% for a premium plan; and add in a one-time increase of $742,000, from a fund that has not been identified yet.
