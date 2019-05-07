SEBRING — Today’s agenda didn’t give anything away about the Board of County Commission’s scheduled discussion on impact fees.
Not much has happened in the last few years with them. They have been on moratorium since 2009.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said Monday that discussion today would center on whether or not the County Commission wants to fund a new study on the fees.
Without that study, showing where the need is and isn’t, the county can’t impose the fees, Vosburg said. When commissioners last talked about renewing that study, the price tag was approximately $90,000.
In May 2017, during a recent renewal of the impact fee moratorium, Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn said new schools had been built, roads had upgraded, and businesses had both opened and closed, so the needs have changed.
Commissioners preferred then to hold off on new discussion. Commissioner Ron Handley, a builder by trade, said the economy was “nowhere near back.”
That was before Hurricane Irma hit, impacting both the local economy and the county budget. To date, the county has received assurances that approximately $6.8 million of an $8 million request for reimbursement is en route from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
It’s most of a total $15 million the county requested from FEMA. Much of the rest of those reimbursement requests are still under FEMA review, however.
Without those funds, the county has barely a month of operating expenses in cash.
It’s already caused problems with the audit.
Early in April, Julie Fowler and Sarah Timmons of Clifton Larson Allen reported the county has an approximate $10.7 million shortfall between revenue and expenditures — directly attributable to funds spent on recovery and debris management after Irma.
The county also is still waiting on the state for its half of the $75,000 cost for repairing the bridge on Vaughn Road. County officials entered an agreement with the Department of Environmental Protection to split costs on the bridge, then vacate the road in Highlands Hammock State Park, a division of FDEP.
FDEP officials have told Vosburg they want the road vacated before they pay, or he can give them a date the road will be vacated.
Vosburg said he can’t do that yet: The county has to hold public hearings on it.
He plans to talk with commissioners about the situation this morning.
In other business, commissioners are scheduled to discuss:
• Adjusting the debt service payments by $363,780 for Windy Point Park and for monitor/defibrillators used by Emergency Medical Services.
• Executing the Fiscal Year 2018-19 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant application, in the amount of $61,755, divided among the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Sebring Police Department and Lake Placid Police Department.
Under administration, County Attorney Joy Carmichael is still reviewing requested changes to Chapter 9, Article V, Section 107 of county code on filling board vacancies, and if the county can allow someone residing outside the county to serve on an advisory board.
The Highlands County Economic Development Commission will make a report to the County Commission today on local economic development. Likewise, Accounting Director Sally Hood with Highlands County Clerk of the Courts will give a report on how well the county is performing with regard to finances and policy.
Vosburg’s pending project list includes a report that the new roof on the Highlands County Courthouse is complete, that the county will soon start replacing the air-conditioning units at the Government Center and bid opening will take place today for an upgrade to part of a fire sprinkler system at the Highlands County Jail.
His project list also includes the Oak Manor Avenue paving project, and its road paving assessment, and officials’ efforts to come up with a set policy for handling road paving assessment requests.
His work list also states that on May 22, county officials will tour two homeless resource centers in nearby Charlotte and DeSoto counties, to get a better understanding of how such centers were set up. It’s part of the initiative started by a roundtable discussion on Feb. 27 on homelessness in Highlands County, which has led to a task force on the matter.
The County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. today at the Government Center, 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
