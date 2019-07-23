SEBRING — County commissioners have a meeting this morning to set the maximum millage rate for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
They also will have a workshop with the county’s constitutional officers and outside agencies to see how much those entities can cut from their annual budgets and requests.
Today’s meeting starts at 9 a.m. at 600 S. Commerce Ave., and is expected to go until noon, at least.
Even with a property value increase of 4.56% this year, county commissioners need to hold all local budgets to a 3.5% maximum increase for the year.
They want to build a fund balance with more than a month of operating costs.
Otherwise, they’d need to tack on another 0.495 mils to meet budget requests from all county departments, constitutional officers and outside agencies.
That would raise the current millage rate — the per-$1,000 property tax rate — up from 8.55 mils to 9.045 mils.
Even if they can get everyone down to 3.5% or below, county commissioners would still have to increase the rate to 8.675.
Cuts would have to go deeper than 3.5%, and Commissioner Arlene Tuck has said she won’t vote for the budget at all if the current millage rate does not come down.
The overall recommended 2019-20 county budget — with constitutional officers, state mandates and financial assistance to outside agencies and organizations — comes to $155.3 million.
It’s $11.6 million more than the current year.
So far, county commissioners and department heads have managed to cut $337,373 from the county’s General Fund.
That leaves $70,000 or more for the County Commission to cut from budgets over which they have direct control, or at least indirect control.
They will need help from constitutional officers to get the rest of the needed cuts.
Constitutional officers’ budget request increases are as follows:
• The Supervisor of Elections Office — $1.24 million, up 45.26%, to print ballots in both English and Spanish, and to update outdated security technology for an election year.
• The Tax Collector — $1.87 million, or up 4%.
• The Property Appraiser’s Office — $3.31 million, up 10.19%, to update aerial photography for files and the interactive website, and other expenses.
• The Clerk of Courts Office — $4.28 million, up 7.24%, to provide technical support for computers and servers for all county departments and agencies, except the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office — given increased costs for equipment, software, maintenance and personnel.
• Highlands County Sheriff’s Office — $29.71 million, up 7.54%.
Recommended funding to outside agencies and the municipalities totals $958,683, which includes:
• Recreation — $330,000, which divides into $110,000 to each municipality.
• NuHope — $42,045.
• Health Unit — $343,000.
• Non-profit community agencies — $31,350.
• Historic preservation — $2,230.
• Soil and Water Conservation District — $10,525.
• Transportation Disadvantaged Program — $199,533.
Recommended funding to local Community Redevelopment Agencies (CRA), because of county tax fund increases that must go to the CRAs, is just under $1.15 million, spread out as follows:
Avon Park
• Avon Park Original CRA — $135,919.
• Avon Park Expanded CRA — $51,849.
• Avon Park Southside Main CRA — $40,760.
• Avon Park Airport CRA — $23,505.
Sebring
• Sebring Original CRA — $430,905.
• Sebring Expanded CRA — $169,278.
• Sebring Airport — $471,916.
Lake Placid
• Lake Placid Original CRA — $38,119.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.