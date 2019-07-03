SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners were asked Tuesday if they’d like to give employees Friday off.
They said no. It would have cost the county another $8,000-$10,000 in overtime for essential fire, emergency medical and landfill personnel, who will be on duty anyway.
Commissioner Greg Harris said he liked the idea as an opportunity for the County Commission to show its appreciation to its employees.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said they’d already done it once, on New Year’s Eve.
Dec. 31, 2018, fell on a Monday. With that Tuesday, Jan. 1, being a holiday, county commissioners approved New Year’s Eve as an impromptu holiday during their last meeting in December.
This time, Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley suggested the county adopt a future policy of assigning such dates as in-service days.
By not declaring a holiday, he said, the county would not have to pay overtime, Handley said.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said he liked the in-service plan.
He said the County Commission adopts a holiday calendar similar to that of the court system each year.
On this last New Year’s Eve, Brooks said, the courts did not take a holiday.
Commissioner Don Elwell said he didn’t want to get into five-day weekends. Employees who work 10-hour shifts Monday through Thursday would end up with five-day weekends.
He said the county should stick to the adopted holiday calendar.
“It’s a no-win situation,” Elwell said. “We’re going to look like bad guys, but we don’t want to incur expenses.”
Their consensus in the end was not to take any action on changing the calendar, but to have staff look at a policy of setting in-service days on future potential four-day weekends.
