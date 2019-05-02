SEBRING — A man and woman were both arrested and charged after a fight on Sunday. He faces assault charges, and she’s charged with cruelty to a child.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies arrested Samuel Taylor Harrison, 41, after he allegedly threw a glass elephant at 33-year-old Megan Marie Baker during an argument. Allegedly, she dropped the pieces of the broken glass figure on the feet of a 6-year-old boy when he tried to clean them up, and then allegedly wrote something on his forehead and chest, against his will.
The incident took place between 5-6:40 p.m. Sunday at a home in the west part of the greater Sebring area. Arrest reports said deputies responded to a 911 call from a third party and received no answer at the door.
Reports state the deputy called the complainant, who got Baker to return to the residence. She told deputies Harrison punched her in the head, then threw the glass elephant at her, after which she left to prevent getting hit by anything else.
Deputies did not find any marks on her head, but found a bruise on her arm, reports said. When asked, she told them it was from a hot glue gun, but wouldn’t elaborate.
She also told deputies the 6-year-old would be in the house with Harrison.
Reports said the deputy tried to get Harrison to come out by putting the patrol car in front of the house with lights flashing and calling over the public address system.
Harrison would not come out, reports said.
Reports said Baker did not have a key to the front door, and the keypad at the door was broken, but she told deputies the rear glass patio door would not lock.
As they searched the house, deputies heard talking in a nearby room and found both Harrison and the boy, reports said.
They also saw a broom and dustpan in the kitchen and the remains of a broken glass elephant in the trash can, reports said.
In a statement, Harrison denied hitting Baker and described her as “crazy.”
He also denied hearing any announcements from deputies, reports said.
When questioned, the boy confirmed seeing Harrison throw the elephant from the living room to the kitchen, but said Harrison did not hit Baker.
The boy allegedly told deputies that when he was picking up the broken pieces of elephant, Baker took the pieces out of his hand and dropped them on his feet.
Deputies saw handwriting on his head and chest. When they asked Harrison about it, he allegedly told them the boy does it to himself.
However, the boy told deputies that Baker wrote on him, and he didn’t want her to do that.
He told them she regularly uses curse words at him and her writing on him makes him upset and sad, reports said.
