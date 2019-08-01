SEBRING — A man who has no driver’s license, spotted on his motorcycle in mid-June, has since been arrested and charged with fleeing from deputies.
His female passenger, whom he left behind during the chase, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Gordon Padgett, 40, who is listed as homeless in Sebring, faces charges of fleeing/attempting to elude police and a third or later offense of driving with a license suspended or revoked.
Brooklyn Desiree Starr Vandermark, 22, got charged with possession of drugs after Padgett apparently left her behind on Flare Road in the course of the pursuit.
She was helping him to push-start the stalled motorcycle, and when he saw police, he was able to get the motorcycle going and took off, leaving her standing there.
It all happened from 7:55-9:12 p.m. on June 18. A deputy was at the intersection of Whatley Boulevard and Crane Street, doing traffic enforcement when he saw the motorcycle pass through the intersection.
Although both riders had on helmets, the one in front appeared to be a white male, heavily tattooed, and the passenger appeared to be a female with long purple hair.
One tattoo identified the man as Padgett, reports said, who the deputy knew did not have a valid driver’s license.
The deputy attempted a traffic stop on Swallow Avenue, but the motorcycle sped up, cut through the yard at 100 Swallow Ave., turned right on Limpkin Street and went out to U.S. 27, turning south.
The deputy caught up with the motorcycle on Flare Road, where he saw the two pushing the motorcycle, as if it had stalled.
When the deputy again activated his emergency lights, Padgett was able to restart the motorcycle and took off.
The woman, later identified as Vandermark, was unable to regain her seat, reports said, and was detained.
Arrest reports for Vandermark had some information redacted, but said a female deputy arrived to search her and found two plastic Zip-Lock bags of suspected methamphetamine in her bra.
It was two grams and later field-tested positive for the drug, reports said.
Statements from her were redacted from reports, but reports said the deputy had probable cause to charge her with methamphetamine possession.
Looking up Padgett in drivers’ records showed he had no valid license and two prior convictions for driving without one.
Arrest reports do not indicate how Padgett was captured by law enforcement.
