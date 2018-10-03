SEBRING — Buildings downtown in need of a facelift do not need to sport an unattractive exterior forever. Instead, business owners and tenants can apply for a facade grant from the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency to make the outside of the building more attractive to customers.
Shoppers often walk past buildings with exteriors that scream, “My last renovation was done during the 1960s!” Broken stucco and peeling paint won’t entice shoppers to step inside and peruse the store.
Although a facelift on a person can be considered controversial, a facelift on a building will be applauded, and the Sebring CRA may help pay for the beautification process for downtown buildings.
Why is the CRA willing to help with these facelifts? “We want downtown as visually appealing as possible,” Kristie Vazquez, CRA executive director, said. “To get the business and patron interest we are hoping for, we need a safe, clean and attractive image.
“Eligible improvements for facade grants are those found only on the primary entrance visible from the street view,” Vazquez said. If people can’t see the improvements from the street, then the improvements are not eligible for a facade grant.
“No interior improvements or maintenance activities will be eligible for funding,” she said. For interior renovations, business owners can apply for the Anchor Tenant Grant Program or the Downtown Revitalization Grant Program.
The facade grant is solely for the exterior of the building. The grant can be used for the following improvements:
• roof upgrades
• lighting and electrical
• windows and doors
• landscape and irrigation
• exterior painting
• pressure washing
• awnings and canopies
• walls and fencing
• porches, stairs and railings
• restoring original building elements
“Funds will be available for up to $10,000 per project and will be awarded and received on a first-come, first-served, case-by-case basis by the CRA board,” Vazquez said.
If a property is on the Local Register of Historic Places, it is eligible for an additional $2,500 toward the proposed project for a total of $12,500.
The money an applicant receives is based on the score given by the CRA board. Applicants with higher scores will receive more of the $10,000 maximum (or $12,500 for homes with an historic designation).
The CRA devised a scoring system to help board members determine how much each applicant should receive. The scoring system is included below.
• Scope of proposed project improvements and contribution to the aesthetic appeal of the CRA district (for a maximum of 40 points).
• Current condition or appearance of facade and compatibility with the style and condition of the surrounding structures (for a maximum of 30 points). The CRA will ask, “How much does the exterior of the building need to be repaired?” People with the worst exteriors will be given priority.
• Owner investment in the proposed project (for a maximum of 20 points). The more an owner is willing to invest in the project, the higher this portion of the score will be.
• Strategic location of the property in contributing to the visual appeal of the district (up to a maximum of 10 points). Buildings in a more prominent location will receive a higher score.
These components total 100. However, applicants can receive an additional 25 points (for a maximum total of 125) if their property is listed on the Local Register of Historic Places.
The scores from all CRA board members will be averaged. The board score an applicant receives is turned into a percent. This percent is multiplied by the amount requested to determine the amount an applicant will be given.
Applicants must have quotes for the improvements they plan to make. Awards are based on the lowest bid. Property owners may complete the renovations themselves, but they will only be reimbursed based on materials.
All grants given by the CRA are reimbursable. Business owners must pay for the project up front and they will be reimbursed when the CRA receives the proper documentation.
Circle Historic Facade Improvement Grant Program
The CRA also offers a separate facade grant, the Circle Historic Facade Improvement Grant Program, for commercial properties that are on the Circle, specifically the properties that have a primary entrance on Circle Park Drive. This special grant for buildings on the Circle will only be available this budget cycle, Vazquez said.
“Any and all improvements to the exterior of a historic property must be approved by the City of Sebring’s Historic Preservation Commission (HPC),” Vazquez said.
“Grant funds [for the Circle Historic Facade Improvement Grant Program] will be available for a dollar-for-dollar reimbursement based on the lowest estimate provided by the applicant to undertake the proposed improvements,” Vazquez said.
Funds can be used for the following improvements:
• exterior pressure washing
• exterior painting
• needed or required surface structure repairs to the exterior of a building in order to be painted
• exterior lighting (fixtures only)
All grant programs offered by Sebring CRA
All of the grant programs require a match assistance of 25 percent of the total value from the property or business owner, except the Circle Historic Facade Improvement Grant.
Once the funds have been expended for a grant program, the program will close for the remainder of the fiscal year.
“Any and all awards will be granted based on the project parameters, financial need and catalyst effect to the redevelopment areas as deemed appropriate by the CRA board,” Vazquez said.
Projects that have the potential to attract additional businesses, residential interest and stimulate the downtown economy will be given the highest priority.
Businesses and property owners can combine grants. For example, the Anchor Tenant Grant Program, designed to improve the interior of downtown businesses, can be combined with the facade grant.
Part of the CRA’s mission is to promote improvements within the redevelopment area through the renovation and restoration of buildings. The CRA grants help the organization to achieve this mission.
Downtown business owners/tenants or property owners can consider a quick trip to the CRA office at 368 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring when considering a facelift for their buildings. Completing a grant application may allow business owners to increase the funds they have available to make downtown buildings more beautiful.
