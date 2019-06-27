SEBRING — An initial glance at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s 2018 Uniform Crime Report would suggest Highlands County is getting safer.
2018 saw a 9.9% drop in overall crime from the year before, according to the report, but murders since then have increased.
2018 saw just two murders, down from seven recorded in the county for 2017.
However, 2019 has seen 10 murders already since Jan. 1 — five of them on Jan. 23 in the first recorded mass shooting in the county and the city of Sebring.
Zephen Xaver, 22, of Sebring is charged with five counts of first-degree murder for killing five women in the former SunTrust Bank branch at U.S. 27 and Tubbs Road in Sebring.
Sebring police and Highlands County sheriff’s deputies arrested him that afternoon after a standoff at the bank.
Killed were Debra Cook, 54; Marisol Lopez Rosado-Carmona, 55; Jessica Eileen Noreen Montague, 31; Ana Maria Piñon-Williams, 38, and bank customer Cynthia Lee Watson, 65.
Individuals deaths were as follows:
• Jonathan Angel Diaz, 22, of Lake Placid, was killed and buried in a backyard because of unpaid debt to fellow drug dealers, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
His body was found March 28 in a shallow grave at a house on Longview Road in Sebring, and his death and murder have been linked to an investigation into international drug trafficking, which brought up to 28.6 pounds of methamphetamine per week into Highlands County and the surrounding area.
• Markie Kelajawan McCray, 20, of Lake Placid, died April 22 at Tampa General Hospital after being shot April 21 during an Easter gathering in Highway Park.
• Calvin Lamont Brown Jr., 29, of Arcadia, was shot at about 10:55 p.m. April 23 near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue in Sebring.
• Jacquill Terrell Williams, 30, of Lake Placid, was found dead June 22 in an orange grove near Riverdale Road in the Avon Pines area. Taylor Jeral Morgan, 18, was found that same day nine miles away in an orange grove near Sheriff Tower Road in Sebring. Both were shot.
Statewide, murders went up from 1,057 in 2017 to 1,107 in 2018 — a change of 4.7%.
In the state statistics, crime has gone down 9% with a drop in violent crime index of 4.2% and property crime index of 7.9%
Response from local law enforcement was understated, even with some positive numbers on the crime rates, given the tragic events and lives lost so far this year.
Inside Sebring city limits, crime rates dropped 15.7% in 2018. Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said via text he was glad to hear crime rates came down, although he had not had a chance to review the statistics thoroughly.
“However, we will continue to work hard to protect our citizens no matter what the statistics show,” Hart texted.
In the unincorporated areas and the city of Avon Park, all covered by the Sheriff’s Office, the rate dropped 9.4% in 2018. Officials there declined to comment at this time, given the tragedy of Jan. 23.
The town of Lake Placid saw a 25.5% crime rate increase, but Police Chief James Fansler said that number could be easily affected by the slightest change.
“In a small town, the difference of one or two additional reported crimes can make those numbers go up,” Fansler said in a text reply to a request for comment. “Those are also statistics based on UCR, or Uniformed Crime Reporting index, which honestly is not the most accurate form of crime tracking.”
For Highlands County overall, 2018 crime statistics were as follows: Two murders, 44 rapes, 39 robberies, 229 aggravated assaults, 568 burglaries, 1,736 larcenies and 90 motor vehicle thefts.
2017 had seven murders, 38 rapes, 42 robberies, 242 aggravated assaults, 693 burglaries, 1,863 larcenies and 109 motor vehicle thefts.
One of the murders last year was Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr., killed in the line of duty by a resident during an investigation of a neighbor dispute.
Last year, Sebring, with 11,087 people, had six of the rapes, six robberies, 68 aggravated assaults, 95 burglaries, 326 larcenies and 10 motor vehicle thefts.
Lake Placid, with 2,632 people inside town limits, had one rape, three robberies, 10 aggravated assaults, 17 burglaries, 91 larcenies and one motor vehicle theft.
The Sheriffs’ Office, with 88,806 people in Avon Park and the unincorporated areas of the county, investigated both of last year’s murders along with 37 rapes, 30 robberies, 151 aggravated assaults, 456 burglaries, 1,319 larcenies and 79 motor vehicle thefts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Crime is down, yeah right. Highlands county is becoming a meca for horrendous crimes. Statistics are a matter of opinion. The war on drugs has failed, the white collar crimes are just as prevalent as the violent, sexual abuse and other crimes committed. Its just not reported by law enforcement or media outlets for the public to discern.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.