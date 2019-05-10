SEBRING — William Michael Goodhue, 51, no address provided, was arrested on May 2 and faces charges of 89 counts violating a pretrial release condition for domestic violence, aggravated stalking, harass cyberstalking after injunction; and public order crimes, using a two-way communication into a facility.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Sebring to hear from a victim with a delayed sexual battery complaint. The bishop brought deputies to the victim within the church.
As deputies performed an investigation, the victim identified Goodhue as the perpetrator. The arrest report states the victim also told deputies she had been a victim of his in a different battery case that Goodhue had been arrested for. Goodhue was forbidden to have contact with the victim as ordered by the judge, because of that case.
Goodhue allegedly “forced” the victim to write a letter to the judge to release him from the no-contact condition, which she did. Neither of them showed up for the court’s hearing. She told deputies she did know when court was but did not want to go because she did not want the condition lifted.
The victim told deputies she had been contacted by Goodhue hundreds, if not thousands, of times since his arrest on Feb. 7.
According to the arrest report, a deputy was given consent by the victim to search her phone. The deputy could see a “significant” number of calls, texts and voicemails from various blocked phone numbers.
The victim said she was under a lot of stress because of Goodhue’s harassing.
The deputy looked into the no-contact condition from the Feb. 7 arrest and saw the judge ordered it on Goodhue’s first appearance on Feb. 8, along with an $8,000 bond.
On May 2, an investigator used specialized equipment to download the contents of the victim’s cell phone. The search “revealed a massive number of violations of the no contact order” from the Feb. 7 arrest.
From Feb. 8 to May 2 there were 1,070 contacts through calls, MMS, SMS, Facebook Messenger and voicemail. Goodhue’s next court date is June 30 at 8:30 a.m.
