SEBRING — Call it D-Day or Operation Overlord, either way, the nation remembers the military surge on June 6, 1944 that was pivotal in bringing World War II to an end. There are not many men left to tell the tale about the Allied liberation of northwest Europe from the Germans.
The D-Day invasion took more than a year to prepare for. The massive military required tens of thousands of Allied military personnel to pull off. The campaign included naval air and land soldiers to fight on the beaches of Normandy. Operation Overlord was the moniker for the paratroopers’ campaign and the amphibious assault was named Operation Neptune.
The campaign was shrouded in secrecy to fool the Germans of where the next Allied attack would take place. The evasive movements of the Allies were so effective that the German Gen. Erwin Rommel left his post supervising the “Atlantic Wall” at Normandy on D-Day.
D-Day invasion was planned for June 5 but Gen. Dwight Eisenhower was told of bad weather that would impede the mission. According to History.com, better weather was forecast for June 6. Eisenhower gave the green light for the mission.
“You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you,” he said.
The first wave of soldiers to hit the beaches had heavy casualties because of the wall of bunkers, fortifications and land mines. The losses were great despite thousands of airborne men dropping behind enemy lines by the dawn of June 6, according to History.com. Without those paratroopers in place, the casualties might have been much worse.
Americans faced the toughest resistance on Utah Beach and had 2,000 casualties. The total Allied loss for the day was 4,000 with untold thousands wounded.
Allies were able to have hundreds of thousands of troops, the necessary vehicles, food rations and weapons and munitions brought to Normandy within a week.
“Each of the Allied members were given a sector of Normandy to take,” historian Micah Marsh said. “They were on the march to capture key towns and bridges on the path to Paris, Belgium and Germany.”
In France, the Allied Forces captured nearly half of all the German forces and their armored forces. After the success in France, the Allied Forces proceeded to Belgium where the last counter offensive took place, the Battle of the Bulge. That offensive would be consider the fall of Germany.
In the spring, May 8, 1945, Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender was accepted by the Allied Forces.
If the Greatest Generation had not invaded the beaches at Normandy, Marsh believes the war would have lasted another three to four years. The atomic bomb may have been dropped on Germany instead of Japan as it was originally intended. The Soviet Union may have captured Germany and Belgium, which would give the Communist nation a larger presence in Europe.
The ramifications for the 20th century would include Cold War landscape, space exploration and rocket development.
Marsh is an intern at the Military Sea Services Museum and just graduated as a part Sebring High School’s Class of 2019. He will be attending Embry Riddle Aeronautic University in August. He plans on obtaining his master’s degree in five years and enlisting in the military after that.
