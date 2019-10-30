By ROBERT MILLER
SEBRING — Students and faculty at Sebring Middle School found themselves on the lookout for a bear Wednesday afternoon just as the end-of-day school bell rang.
A bear was spotted in the area between the school and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Florida Fish and Wildlife officials would not allow students to leave the campus on foot or via bicycle while they looked for the bear.
The bear was seen in the area of South Orange Street and Nasturtium Avenue, one block off East Center Street, in the area between First United Methodist Church and the Sebring Parkway.
Sebring Police Commander Curtis Hart said that Sebring residents had a bear sighting off Hammock Road a few years ago and police have had periodic reports of them since. But not immediately downtown. “This is the first time in recent memory that a bear had been this close to downtown Sebring,” Hart said. “The outdoors is their habitat. We occupy space in it.”
According to Wednesday afternoon’s post by the HCSO, the bear had been spotted outside their facility the night before as well. In the same post, officials with HCSO said, “Just try to avoid the bear if you see him (or her) and you should be fine.”
