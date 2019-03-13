SEBRING — The Dairy Daughters are back and will be performing in the Party Zone at the 67th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts from 2-3:30 p. m. Friday and 8-10 p.m. Saturday. This year’s Party Zone has been moved to Green Park to allow room to, well, party.
The Dairy Daughters are the duo of local gal Shelby Dressel and small town girl Megan Gertken. Dressel plays the acoustic guitar while Gertken plays the violin. The young ladies live in Nashville full time although traveling and touring take up a lot of time through the year.
An Avon Park native, Dressel is happy to be home especially after seeing the community she loves hurt by the SunTrust Bank shooting on Jan. 23.
Dressel and Gertken watched in horror from Nashville on the news and through social media.
“It was very sad,” Dressel said. “You expect to hear something like that in Nashville but not in such a small town like Sebring. When I saw how the county pulled together, it made me proud to be from there.”
They are hoping their music can bring comfort to hurting hearts.
“Music is healing,” Dressel said. “I lost my mom three years ago to brain cancer. Even when she was sick and dying, she would ask me to play her music. It was not what I wanted to do, but I knew it helped her.”
The girls have been performing as a duo for about two years and have been writing music together for about eight. They will be performing original and cover music this weekend at the Party Zone venue.
The duo is beginning to open themselves up to other writers and have been writing with Wood Newton and Mark Nesler, to name a few.
Dressel says she and Gertken like to have a big crowd because there is a lot of energetic feed back from a crowded venue.
“But in a smaller venue, you can reach more people with your story,” Dressel said. “It’s more intimate.”
Both ladies were on competitive reality talent television shows. Dressel was in the top 40 on the ninth season of “American Idol.”
“It did a lot for my career,” she said. “It gave me a lot of experience and opened doors.”
Gertken was on “America’s Got Talent” in 2013.
“It was a great opportunity,” Gertken said. “I got to play classical violin with Fernando Varela. I got to tour all over the United States, Canada and Europe. It was good because I had to practice the classical music, which I don’t like as much. But the hard work pays off.”
Dairy Daughters will be back in the studio at the end of the month. Their upcoming EP will be original music and will drop sometime this summer. The ladies promise their music will not be pop country.
“We love old ‘90s country,” Dressel said.
Dairy Daughters will be in town for a week or so. Check their posts on Facebook for details on where they may be playing locally after the races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.