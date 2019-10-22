Academy at Youth Care Lane workshop in July

By MARC VALEROStaff Writer

From left: Academy at Youth Care Lane’s Marsha Davis, Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Service Melissa Blackman and Director of Safety and Security Michael Haley at the July 30 School Board workshop on the Academy at Youth Care Lane. Davis has been selected to serve as the assistant principal on special assignment at the Academy.

SEBRING — Marsha Davis will remain as the administrative head of the Academy at Youth Care Lane after Superintendent Brenda Longshore selected Davis to fill the assistant principal position at the Academy.

On Sept. 10, the School Board approved changing the lead teacher positions at the Academy at Youth Care Lane and the Highlands Career Institute at South Florida State College to assistant principal positions.

The board heard about the responsibilities of the two positions and discussed at length what level of assistant principal — elementary, middle or high — to make the Academy and Career Institute positions. The Board decided to make it at the level of a middle school assistant principal, which has a base salary starting salary of $62,593.

Due to the change in the positions, they were re-advertised as assistant principal on special assignment.

Davis and a Sebring Middle School ESE teacher applied for the position.

In an email to administrators and the School Board, Longshore said, “It is my pleasure to announce Mrs. Marcia Davis as the new Assistant Principal at the Academy at Youth Care Lane.”

The Academy at Youth Care Lane is the district’s alternative program for students with serious disciplinary issues.

Data for the 2018-19 school year shows that 109 students attended the Academy at Youth Care Lane with 78 in the nine-week program and 31 in the 18-week program. While at the Academy, 63 students had discipline referrals with 51 students with five or less referrals and 12 students with six or more referrals.

There were 21 students expelled from the Academy on Youth Care Lane in 2018-19.

At today’s School Board meeting, the Board will consider the following expulsions: possession and use of alcohol — Avon Park Middle; out of county/upheld expulsion — Avon Park High; reasonable Suspicion/non-negative drug test — two students, Sebring Middle: reasonable suspicion/non-negative drug test- Lake Placid High and out of county/upheld expulsion — Avon Park Middle.

