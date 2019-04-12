SEBRING — Reimbursements for citrus trees, damaged by Hurricane Irma, will require growers to jump through another hoop this month.
Current applicants, or those who intend on applying for the Florida Citrus Recovery Block Grant Program will need to purchase federal crop insurance for the 2020 growing season — next year’s season — before April 15.
If they don’t, they won’t qualify for the grant.
That deadline holds true even if they haven’t received funds yet from the grant, according to information on the grant program.
That’s the gist of information provided this month to local growers by the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association about the program.
Growers will have to purchase tree and/or fruit insurance for either two or four years at a time, according to information from the program, and they have to pay premiums for at least 60 percent coverage.
Growers can get covered for:
• Part 1 covers 20% loss or more, if they have tree insurance.
• Part 2 covers 40% loss or more, if they have crop (fruit) insurance.
It took until April 2018 for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to announce it would start implementing a federal aid program to help Florida growers and other farmers hurt in the 2017 hurricanes and wildfires.
Ray Royce, executive director of the Citrus Growers Association, has described it as a combined aid effort for hurricane-hit areas of Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico, as well as wildfire-hit areas of California and other disaster-hit states.
The program would provide up to $2.36 billion in disaster payments from the federal government and also had a $340 million block grant program available to help Florida citrus farmers hurt by Irma.
Irma dropped trees and fruit all over Southwest Florida and ruined the first good crop growers expected to have in years. Statewide damage was 421,000 acres of citrus fruit and trees — $760 million worth — according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The block grant program would help growers all over the state plant new trees, rehabilitate groves, replace irrigation or other equipment and make up for losses in the 2018-2020 growing seasons.
There are still some eligibility requirements, though. All applicants must show that they are still producing citrus and harvesting at the time of application.
For example, those growers who had damaged groves, but who pushed them out, left them fallow or sold the groves, can’t show that they are still producing in those groves and cannot count those groves as eligible for grant payments, according to a list of frequently asked questions about the grant.
A producer might still be eligible after pushing over a grove if he or she is staying in business and replanted in the same county.
Producers with groves in several counties can apply through one USDA Farm Service Agency office, just as long as they use separate applications for each county.
They also have to have owned a grove at the time it was damaged. If they bought an Irma-damaged grove, they’re not eligible.
Tree age also matters. Trees in existence at the time of Irma are eligible under Part 1, as long as all the mature fruit-bearing trees had a 20% loss or more.
Trees ages 3-5 may be eligible for Part 2, if they had 40% loss or more.
The program also covers repairs for such things as citrus grove screens, to manage citrus greening by controlling/preventing infection by the Asian citrus psyllid, the insect that carries the bacteria that causes citrus greening.
The same is true for labor costs incurred by producers to clean up or repair groves, as long as that labor was documented via an invoice to the producer.
In general, the information sheet states, receipts and other proof of purchase is needed to make any request for reimbursement.
Meanwhile, Florida citrus is making slow gains in production.
The News Service of Florida has reported estimated citrus production, according to the USDA, fell about 0.6% in the latest monthly forecast, while the amount of grapefruit being produced fell by 9% from March to April.
The Florida Department of Citrus describes this latest forecast as a “slight” change.
Shannon Shepp, the department’s executive director, said in a prepared statement, that “it’s still a great year, but we are anxious for better.”
The forecast is for 76.5 million 90-pound boxes of oranges, and 4.9 million boxes of grapefruit.
Projections of specialty citrus such as tangelos and tangerines, at 1.2 million boxes in October, now stand at 950,000 boxes — same as March.
