AVON PARK — Months ago a water pipe break flooded and destroyed the wooden floor of the basketball court at the city’s MLK Recreation Center, which is used by the Avon Park Boys & Girls Club.
There have been delays in getting new flooring, but the club continues to use the center, which now has a bare concrete floor.
A bathroom pipe had broken late in the day earlier this year when the club was ending its day. There were delays in locating the shutoff valve, which led to the extensive water damage.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Councilwoman Maria Sutherland asked what was taking so long with getting the Boys & Girls Club floor replaced and other repairs to the building after the flooding.
City Manager David Flowers said the delay was due to an insurance issue and not getting enough bids.
“We have got several bids on replacing the floor and doing some of the work on the drywall,” he said. Construction work was needed on the inside where the water came up on the drywall.
The city got one bid for an epoxy floor, one bid for a wood floor and one bid for a rubberized floor, Flowers said. “We really need, for comparative purposes, more than that one bid [on each type of floor] and the insurance adjuster needed to be involved in that as well.
“We haven’t made a firm decision on what we are doing with it yet; they are using the building,” he said.
Flowers said Wednesday that the flooding occurred several months ago and the city has been waiting on trying to get bids on three different flooring types and there had been a little bit of an insurance hassle, but it looks like it is all good right now.
