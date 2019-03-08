SEBRING — Gov. Ron DeSantis has offered many proposals affecting education including calling on the Legislature to provide more funding for state K-12 tax credit scholarships to reduce the wait-list of 13,000 students.
In his first State of the State address Tuesday, DeSantis reiterated his directive to end the waiting lists for parents seeking the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship (FTC) for lower-income families and the Gardiner Scholarship for students with certain special needs.
Senate Bill 7070, which is a comprehensive education bill, would eliminate the tax credit wait list. By a 5-3 vote on Wednesday, the bill passed the Senate Education Committee.
About 13,000 families are on a wait list for the FTC Scholarship, and over 1,900 are on the Gardiner wait list. The scholarships are managed by non-profits like Step Up For Students, according to RedefineED, which reports on how parental choice is transforming education.
Highlands County School Superintendent Brenda Longshore said the scholarship gives students who qualify for free or reduced lunch the opportunity to go to private schools.
Longshore said she didn’t think the district has lost any students due to the scholarship program, but said enrollment is down a little more than 100 compared to last year. There are a multitude of reasons for the student enrollment decrease such as families moving.
DeSantis told a joint session of the Legislature, “Education opportunity shouldn’t be limited by parental income or ZIP code. One way Florida has expanded opportunity has been through the tax credit scholarship program for students from low-income families.
“More than 100,000 students — nearly 70 percent of whom are African-American or Hispanic, with an average family income of roughly $26,000 per year — are utilizing the scholarship.”
Former governor Jeb Bush, founder and chairman of ExcelinEd, released the following statement on DeSantis’ announcement to extend scholarships to more families:
“Governor DeSantis’ announcement to increase educational options for Florida’s families speaks to his passion for empowering parents and helping students access a quality education and achieve long-term success in college and career. I applaud the governor’s leadership and look forward to a future where every hard-working family has the ability to choose a school that works best for their children.”
DeSantis stressed that the results have been positive, citing a recent Urban Institute study that found tax credit scholarship students are 43 percent more likely to attend a four-year college and up to 20 percent more likely to obtain a bachelor’s degree. Students who use the scholarship more than four years are up to 99 percent more likely to attend college and up to 45 percent more likely to earn a bachelor’s degree.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this story.
