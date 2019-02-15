SEBRING — A year after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been very active in announcing executive orders and directives relating to school safety and security.
DeSantis issued Executive Order 19-45 on Wednesday, stating “Although protecting our students is a perpetual process, there are steps we can take immediately to improve safety in our schools. While we cannot bring back the innocents lost, we can honor their memory by learning from the mistakes that were made and resolving to swiftly correct all of those within our control.”
Kirsten Chambers, who has a daughter at Sebring High School and a son at Woodlawn Elementary School, said she knows the governor is talking, but doing is a totally different subject.
“Just because the governor says that I want these things to happen doesn’t mean everybody will fall in line and do what he says,” she said.
As a member of the District School Advisory Committee, Chambers said she has been informed about the safety training that is being provided to the teachers and students on the best course of action in a particular situation.
“I haven’t heard any negativity from any of the teachers and my son thinks it is pretty awesome that they are doing it,” Chambers said. “My teenager who is at the high school, it doesn’t seem to phase her at all.
“Ultimately, I would like to see all schools safe, but you have to make people stop making bad choices,” she said.
The governor’s executive order directs the Commissioner of Education to immediately communicate to all school district superintendents how to implement compliance with Florida Statutes regarding safe-school officers (school resource officers) and guardians.
Also, the executive order directs the Department of Education (DOE) to audit all 67 county school districts to ascertain any and all types of school-based discipline diversion programs in place, such as the “PROMISE” program in the Broward County School District.
The press release from DeSantis states, according to Florida Statutes, the Florida Department of Education was supposed to coordinate with FDLE to provide a centralized, integrated data repository and data analytics resources by Dec. 1, 2018. The deadline passed without the requirements being met, which Executive Order 19-45 calls “unacceptable.”
Also, DeSantis filed a petition with the Florida Supreme Court to impanel a statewide grand jury to examine and review school safety measures throughout the state, as well as the responses of public entities to laws designed to protect schools such as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.
The grand jury investigation will examine districts across the state. The grand jury will investigate crime or wrong relating to failure, deceit or mismanagement of school safety laws, criminal activity reporting and school safety funding.
For example, the grand jury would investigate whether public entities committed — and continue to commit — fraud and deceit by accepting state funds conditioned on implementation of certain safety measures while knowingly failing to act or systematically underreporting incidents of criminal activity to the Florida Department of Education.
After the Florida Supreme Court approves the governor’s request, Chief Justice Charles Canady will designate a circuit judge to preside over the grand jury, according to the press release.
Also, DeSantis sent a letter to Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen directing FDLE to prioritize the establishment of a threat analysis strategy to ensure that every government entity coordinates and cooperates in identifying and stopping persons on the pathway toward violence from committing such acts.
