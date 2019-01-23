AVON PARK — Gov. Ron DeSantis recently retracted 46 appointments made by former Gov. Rick Scott at the end of his term in office, including the reappointment of Tami Cullens on South Florida State College District Board of Trustees.
DeSantis sent a letter to Florida Senate President Bill Galvano informing him of the decision to retract 46 appointments made on Jan. 4 and 7 by the previous administration. The retracted appointments only apply to those requiring Senate confirmation.
“I agree many of these individuals are outstanding citizens who are experts in their respected fields,” DeSantis said. “I thank these individuals for their willingness to serve our state. They will be afforded every consideration as my office re-opens the application process to fill these critical appointment vacancies.”
A Jan. 4 press release stated that Scott reappointed Cullens to the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees for a term from Jan. 4, 2019 to May 31, 2022. The reappointment was subject to approval by the Florida Senate.
She has served on the board since 2006, representing Highlands County.
The eight-member SFSC Board of Trustees has a total of three members whose terms have expired: Cullens, Kris Rider and Lana Puckorius.
The terms of Rider and Cullens expired on May 31, 2018 and Puckorius’ term expired May 31, 2015.
All three continue to serve on the board.
In July when Highlands News-Sun reported on the expired terms, SFSC Director of Institutional Communications Melissa A. Kuehnle said though their terms have expired, the board members are allowed to serve as long as they are willing to serve.
Also, the SFSC College District Board of Trustees will meet at 1 p.m. today at the Highlands campus.
The agenda includes the president’s annual performance review.
According to the agenda, during each annual performance review, which normally occurs in January, the Board should consider the president’s progress in supporting college planning and equity goals as well as modifications to the president’s employment contract. The president’s salary is not typically considered during the annual performance review.
Thomas Leitzel became the college’s president on July 1, 2013.
Also, the agenda includes the District Board of Trustees annual self-evaluation review in which the Board will consider their progress in supporting the college, their expectations as board members and assessing their own performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.