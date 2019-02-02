SEBRING — The controversial Common Core/Florida Standards are on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chopping block to be replaced with a yet-to-be developed new set of curriculum standards.
DeSantis issued Executive Order 19-32 on Thursday, “Outlining a path for Florida to improve its education system by eliminating Common Core and paving the way for Florida students to receive a world-class education to prepare them for jobs of the future,” according to a press release.
“I have heard parents from across the state loud and clear and they all agree that it is time to finally end Common Core,” DeSantis said.
The executive order directs Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to comprehensively review the academic standards for Florida’s kindergarten through 12th-grade students and provide recommended revisions to Gov. DeSantis.
The recommendations would address how Florida will eliminate Common Core (Florida Standards) for a return to the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic and provide a roadmap to make Florida’s standards number one in the nation.
Highlands Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said a quick change of the standards would be a concern and would have to take into account the Florida Standards Assessments, which are based on the current Florida Standards that are very closely aligned with Common Core.
So if there is no more Common Core what does that mean for the testing? Lethbridge asked. There are many more questions than answers from the information that has been released on the governor’s executive order.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore has already contacted Corcoran, Lethbridge said. They are eager to work on solutions for the new standards.
The standards are a list of skills that students should know by certain grade levels, he explained. There are many different opinions with some believing a certain skill should be learned by second grade and others believing it is developmentally appropriate to be learned at fourth grade.
So there is much discussion in developing standards and there is no right or wrong standard, Lethbridge said. “I realize Common Core itself ended up extremely controversial, but in the end it was a list of skills, knowledge and abilities that students should be able to do by a specific grade level.”
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said she has definitely had concerns over the years.
“Would love to give control back to teachers,” she said. Teachers have told her they would like to get back to basics.
In Florida, Common Core/Florida Standards were phased in starting with kindergarten in the 2011-12 school year.
DeSantis said he has instructed Corcoran to develop new state curriculum standards over the next year that will then be presented to the 2020 Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.