SEBRING — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 7012 into law on Friday, which will prohibit vaping and e-cigarette use in work places among other restrictions. The bill will take effect on July 1 and carries stiff fines.
The bill was a result of being a part of the bundled Amendment 9, which was on the ballot in November 2018. The amendment had nearly 70% support from voters. The amendment focused on quashing offshore oil drilling and a ban on vaping.
Florida already has a tobacco ban in place. This bill broadens the existing ban to include vaping and e-cigarettes. According to the bill, “‘Vape’ or ‘vaping’ means to inhale or exhale vapor produced by a vapor-generating electronic device or to possess a vapor-generating electronic device while that device is actively employing an electronic, a chemical, or a mechanical means designed to produce vapor or aerosol from a nicotine product or any other substance. The term does not include the mere possession of a vapor-generating electronic device.”
The bill states there can be no vaping in an enclosed work space or airport terminals.
Some exceptions are allowed. Individuals can still vape in their own homes, as long as the home is not used as a commercial child care setting at the time. Some stand-alone bars can still have vaping, as can tobacco shops. Some hotels can still provide designated “smoking/vaping” rooms.
Customized rooms, such as in an airport terminal, cannot be a restroom or elevator and face many restrictions.
Establishments that do not comply with the ban can amass a fine of $250 to $750 for the first offense. For each subsequent offense, the fines for each can run between $500 and $2,000.
If an individual violates the ban, the fine is $100 and community service; any subsequent violations are $500. Monies collected from citations will be directed to children’s medical services programs.
The law supersedes other local ordinances unless the local ordinance has a stricter policy. No one under 18 is allowed to smoke or vape within 1,000 feet of schools between 6 a.m. and midnight.
The bill was signed on the heels of Tobacco Free Florida Week’s campaign to stop the “E-Epidemic: Vaping and Youth” last week.
According to Tobacco Free Florida, the incidence of youth vaping increased by 25% in 2018. The agency reports only 4% of Florida adults are vaping.
Many electronic devices such as JUUL contain addictive nicotine.
“Florida has always been on the forefront of tobacco prevention and has seen steady declines in youth cigarette smoking, but dramatic increases in vaping among youth threaten to reverse that trend,” Laura Corbin, bureau chief of Tobacco Free Florida, said in a press release. “We must protect future generations from a lifetime of nicotine addiction, which is critical to ending tobacco use overall.”
For resources and information, visit tobaccofreeflorida.com/epideminc. To read the new law as adopted, visit floridasenate.gov and search for CS/SB 7012: Vaping.
I am all over this. I don't normally go in for bundled bills, but this one covered two things I feel strongly about - Preserving the Florida shores and environment and keeping our air fresh. Vaping is just another form of smoking. Glad it will be mostly history.
