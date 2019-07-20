SEBRING — The Highlands County Engineering Department will be closing Desoto Road at the intersection with Sebring Parkway (formerly South Highlands Avenue) and at the intersection of Desoto City Road starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 for railroad crossing improvements at the South Central Florida Express Inc. crossing.
Local traffic will still be able to access Desoto Road from Desoto City Road. Detour routes will be posted.
For more information, call the Highlands County Engineering Department at 863-402-6877 or Road and Bridge at 863-402-6529.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.