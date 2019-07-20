Desoto Road closure July 23

Desoto Road will be closed at the intersection of Sebring Parkway and the intersection of Desoto City Road starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 for railroad crossing improvements.

SEBRING — The Highlands County Engineering Department will be closing Desoto Road at the intersection with Sebring Parkway (formerly South Highlands Avenue) and at the intersection of Desoto City Road starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 for railroad crossing improvements at the South Central Florida Express Inc. crossing.

Local traffic will still be able to access Desoto Road from Desoto City Road. Detour routes will be posted.

For more information, call the Highlands County Engineering Department at 863-402-6877 or Road and Bridge at 863-402-6529.

