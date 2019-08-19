LAKE PLACID — Marvin Linn Desselle was awarded the Highlands News-Sun Veteran of the Year Highlander Award for 2018 at the second annual Highlander Awards banquet, held July 18 at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel.
Desselle obtained the rank of Master Sergeant during his 24 years in the United States Air Force. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, Desert Storm and the Gulf War. During his military career, Desselle was stationed in Little Rock, Arkansas and Tehran, Iran. Desselle and his wife, Moddie, were stationed in Tehran during the Iran hostage crisis of 1979.
“He just called one day and said, hey, grab whatever you can grab, we gotta go,” Moddie said. The Desselle’s and their young daughter had to leave everything behind and get out of the country.
Later he was stationed at Okinawa, Japan where he would live for 14 years. “Basically we raised both our kids there,” Moddie said. Desselle had two daughters, one residing in Tampa, Florida and the other in Texas. He also had two grandsons.
Desselle and his wife moved to Lake Placid in 1998 and immediately became involved with the military. Desselle was a Service Officer with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), got involved with the American Legion and helped start the Highlands County Chapter 1097 of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA).
Desselle’s legacy will forever be shaped by two nonprofit endeavors that he started: HeroesandAngels.org and PTSD4Vets.
According to the website, Heroes and Angels was created “to never forget the sacrifices made by every Hero or Angel and to thank them often for their selfless sacrifices.”
The site goes on to describe Heroes as “men and women that are serving or have served honorably in the United States Military, Law Enforcement or Fire Department and their family members that supported them while they served. Angels are the gracious donors that give from the heart to make our mission possible.”
Desselle appreciated not just the military but all first responders as well. He wanted to help not just veterans, but also firefighters, police and EMTs. After he passed, his wife and daughters kept the charity going. “All of it works on donations,” Moddie said.
Out of the Heroes and Angels campaign, Desselle started Professionally Trained Service Dogs for Veterans, more commonly known as PTSD4Vets. He wanted to do something for those veterans dealing with PTSD, a condition that Desselle himself had been dealing with since his days in the Air Force.
Desselle received training so that he could obtain his own service dog, Petee. It was then that Desselle decided that he wanted to help other veterans with PTSD receive their own service dogs. He trained dogs primarily in Highlands County but he trained outside the county as well.
“That was a big passion of his,” Moddie said.
Desselle not only trained the dogs to help their veterans, but he also made sure that the veterans understood what the dog could do for them and what they were allowed to do legally with a service dog. He made sure the veterans were able to get a dog to train, all through donations.
PTSD4Vets had to shut down with Desselle’s passing. Moddie doesn’t have the training that her husband did. “I think there are some people trying to keep the training going,” Moddie said.
Desselle loved motivating, coaching and training veterans, making sure they knew what was available to them and how to get it. “It was a huge part of his life,” Moddie said.
Desselle was a big advocate for military “always and all the time,” Moddie said.
Through Heroes and Angels, Desselle was able to obtain thousands of dollars to help veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and to help veterans find out whether or not this was something they were dealing with. Often times they weren’t aware of it.
Desselle’s service dog, Petee, has been retired from duty and now spends his days as Moddie’s faithful companion. “Now he gets to be a dog,” Moddie said.
Marvin and Moddie were married for 44 years. He passed away on July 11, 2018 and was laid to rest in the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
AdventHealth Sebring was the sponsor of the Highlander Awards banquet, held last month at Seven Sebring Raceway Hotel. Family Elder Law was the sponsor of the Veteran of the Year award.
