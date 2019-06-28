SEBRING — Wednesday almost saw Kevin Dewberry withdraw from a plea agreement with the State Attorney’s Office, but a quick talk with his own attorney changed his mind.
Dewberry, 45, has now been sent back to the Florida prison system to continue serving the 25-year sentence he agreed to serve when he pleaded guilty on June 3 to two counts of sexual battery on someone in his custodial authority.
He will have to serve 20 years of probation after his sentence and remain designated as a sexual predator.
He started his hearing Wednesday afternoon with the intent of dropping that deal and explaining the situation to Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, until Estrada explained to him that his attorney, Yohance Kefense McCoy, had advised him not to speak and would probably withdraw as his attorney if he did.
At that point, Dewberry said he would prefer to talk with McCoy before making that decision.
When he and McCoy returned, Dewberry said he did not want to withdraw his plea.
Dewberry’s charges involved his relationship with a 13-year-old Avon Park Middle School student, according to court records.
The plea agreement dropped two other charges of sexual battery, custodial authority and also dropped 55 charges of possession of child pornography.
According to Dewberry’s attorney and the State Attorney’s Office, Dewberry’s matter of concern had to do with the fact that his remaining charges did not have the option of gain time — meaning he won’t get time off for good behavior.
Wednesday’s hearing stemmed from a letter that Dewberry, a former school district teacher and basketball coach, wrote to Estrada on June 4 stating he was under the impression that all of his legal options to defend himself against the charges have been exhausted.
During the June 3 court proceedings, Dewberry said he listened to Estrada’s questions with one question involving an issue his lawyer had never addressed.
When Estrada asked the question a second time, Dewberry said he changed his response so the proceedings could continue, but the issue remained in his thoughts.
Dewberry said he asked McCoy to meet him as soon as possible, but McCoy had not shown up by the next day.
Estrada cleared up another matter of confusion during the Wednesday hearing, for a young relative named Marcus Dewberry.
As Kevin Dewberry prepared to leave to talk with McCoy, Marcus Dewberry called to him and raised a fist in the air in solidarity.
When a bailiff asked him to leave for having unauthorized contact with a defendant, Marcus Dewberry protested.
Estrada had Marcus Dewberry walk up to the defendant’s podium where he talked with the young man.
“His authority is my authority,” Estrada said of the bailiff and the other bailiffs in the room. “When you make a comment toward them, you make a comment toward me.”
After that, the bailiff informed the young man he was to leave the courtroom and was “through for the day” — not to come back in that day.
