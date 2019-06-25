SEBRING — Kevin Dewberry is seeking to change his plea in the deal he agreed to on June 3 that resulted in a 25-year prison sentence followed by 20 years of probation and the designation as a sexual predator.
Dewberry had pleaded guilty in the 10th Circuit Court, Highlands County, to two counts of sexual battery, custodial authority.
The plea agreement dropped two other charges of sexual battery, custodial authority and also dropped 55 charges of possession of child pornography.
Dewberry, 45, a former school district teacher and basketball coach, wrote a letter dated June 4 to Circuit Judge Peter Estrada stating he was under the impression that all of his legal options to defend himself against the charges have been exhausted.
During the June 3 court proceedings, Dewberry said he listened to Estrada’s questions with one question involving an issue his lawyer, Yohance Kefense McCoy, never addressed.
When Estrada asked the question a second time, Dewberry said he changed his response so the proceedings could continue, but the issue remained in his thoughts.
Dewberry said he asked McCoy to meet him as soon as possible, but McCoy had not shown up by the next day.
In his letter to Estrada, Dewberry said he will be looking to file a motion to change his plea within the 30-day guidelines.
A “withdraw plea hearing,” before Judge Peter Estrada, is scheduled at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The charges in the case were related to Dewberry’s relationship with a 13-year-old Avon Park Middle School student, according to court records.
The student told investigators that the best evidence of her relationship with the coach/teacher would be sexually explicit images she had sent to the teacher and the images he had taken while the two were engaged in sexual activity, according to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office report.
