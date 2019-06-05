SEBRING — Former school district teacher and basketball coach Kevin Dewberry, 45, accepted a plea deal giving him a 25-year prison sentence followed by 20 years of probation and the designation as a sexual predator.
Dewberry pleaded guilty Monday, in the 10th Circuit Court, Highlands County, to two counts of sexual battery, custodial authority.
The plea agreement dropped two other charges of sexual battery, custodial authority and also dropped 55 charges of possession of child pornography.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said he was not present at the plea hearing, but he knew it was headed for a “substantial amount of prison.”
Part of the plea deal was not to take the victim’s deposition, he said.
The charges were related to Dewberry’s relationship with a 13-year-old Avon Park Middle School student.
The student told investigators that the best evidence of her relationship with a coach/teacher would be sexually explicit images she had sent to the teacher and the images he had taken while the two were engaged in sexual activity, according to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office report.
With a search warrant, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office seized Dewberry’s cellphone, which had many nude and sexually inappropriate videos of the student, an arrest report shows.
He was terminated from The School Board of Highlands County in early April 2018. The student victim in the lewd/lascivious behavior case told authorities that she and Dewberry began a relationship in 2017.
An arrest warrant had been issued on Dewberry on Feb. 27, 2018 on four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between 12-16. He turned himself into the Highlands County Jail the evening of Feb. 27, 2018 and he incurred the additional charges of 55 counts of possession of child pornography the next day.
He has been held in the Highlands County Jail since his arrest with bond set at $950,000.
No one was available for comment Tuesday at The School Board of Highlands County.
The school district is the defendant in a civil lawsuit, in the 10th Judicial Circuit, Highlands County, that claims the district was negligent.
The complaint filed by Morgan & Morgan attorney Adam Kemp states during a period of time from Oct. 1, 2017 to Feb. 4, 2018 the student was sexually assaulted by Dewberry on numerous occasions.
