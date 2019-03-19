SEBRING — The criminal case against former School Board of Highlands County teacher Kevin Dewberry is headed to a seventh scheduled pre-trial conference after the six previous pre-trial conferences were either continued or cancelled.
Dewberry was initially charged in February 2018 with four counts of lewd/lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 and was subsequently charged with 55 counts of possession of child pornography.
The former Avon Park Middle School teacher and basketball coach offered a plea of “not guilty” on all charges at his arraignment in March 2018 at the Highlands County Courthouse.
The latest developments in the criminal case against Dewberry include a Feb. 20 pre-trial conference that has been continued and the scheduling of a pre-trial conference, with Judge Peter Estrada presiding, at 8:30 a.m., April 17.
Dewberry is being represented by Sebring attorney Yohance Kefense McCoy.
He was terminated from The School Board of Highlands County in early April 2018. The student victim in the lewd/lascivious behavior case told authorities that she and Dewberry began a relationship in 2017.
Dewberry remains in the Highlands County Jail with bond set at $400,000 on the charges of four counts of lewd/lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16, and the bond set at $550,000 on subsequent charges of 55 counts of possession of child pornography.
Also, the civil case against The School Board of Highland County continues after the high profile law firm of Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit in November 2018 concerning the sexual assault allegations against Dewberry.
The plaintiffs, who are not named in the complaint as they wish to maintain their privacy, allege that The School Board of Highlands County repeatedly failed in its duty to reasonably supervise the teacher and student, according to Morgan & Morgan attorney Adam Kemp.
The attorneys for both The School Board of Highlands County and the plaintiffs are seeking records from the each other, with Kemp claiming “plaintiff’s privilege” concerning reports from a hired private investigator whose work included compiling a 113-page background report on Dewberry.
