SEBRING — Calling all babies to the Aktion Club of Highlands County’s Diaper Dump & Derby Day from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Lakeshore Mall Center Court, Sebring.
The club has hosted an annual Diaper Dump for the past six years but this year they are revving up at Lakeshore Mall to offer a Diaper Derby. Babies have a chance to crawl to victory and win some cash.
Local babies, under age 1, can compete in a 12-foot crawling race for a $100 prize. Register for the race at 1 p.m., June 1. Race will begin at 2 p.m. and finish when the last racer has raced. Depending on the number of entries, winners of each heat could have to crawl for the championship round. Registration fee is one package of diapers to be donated to the Diaper Dump. Babies are disqualified if they stand and walk/run. Parents/caregivers must be present with children to help coax them across the finish line.
The club’s Diaper Dump is a project to help local charities who assist needy families with babies. The club collects diapers and wipes to give to those charities. The public is invited to bring diapers and wipes from May 26-June 1 during mall hours at Center Court. Mall hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Exhibits and door prizes will be offered on June 1 by various local organizations that assist children in our community. They will be set up in the mall around Center Court.
Members of the Aktion Club will be present on June 1 to collect diapers, wipes and cash. For details on how to help with this project, call Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.