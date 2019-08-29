AVON PARK — Jamise Louanna Ellis, 31, of Valdosta, Georgia was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday morning for domestic violence.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, Ellis was in an altercation with her boyfriend and the father of her child that devolved into pushing and grabbing, according to reports.
The victim attempted to exit the vehicle and when he tried to close the door, Ellis bit his right thumb leaving a fresh mark that was still bleeding when deputies arrived, reports state.
According to Ellis, the victim requested money from her to buy drugs with, and when she refused, he became upset and tried to take her purse out of the vehicle, reports state. Ellis told deputies the victim retaliated by punching her in the lip with a closed fist before fleeing to his residence. Deputies also found a torn piece of the victim’s shirt in the vehicle’s floorboard, reports said.
Ellis was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery.
Mirror, mirror
LAKE PLACID — An argument over a cellphone resulted in an arrest for domestic violence last week.
Jeffrey James Smith, 53, of Lake Placid, was arrested for domestic violence and criminal mischief, according to arrest reports.
Smith reportedly attacked his girlfriend on Tuesday, Aug. 20 and threw her to the ground. He broke both side mirrors from the victim’s car and hit her in the head multiple times with the mirror, reports state.
The fight occurred after the victim confronted Smith about a missing cellphone and $100 in cash the victim claimed Smith had taken from her dresser, reports state. Smith and the victim were separated since July 19 when Smith was arrested for misdemeanor battery.
Smith was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief.
