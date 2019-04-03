SEBRING — Karen McCarrell of Smooch-A-Pooch mobile animal grooming had just put gas in her van Monday and went into the Circle K at U.S. 27 and U.S. 98 for coffee.
She came out to find smoke coming out from under the hood. She went into crisis mode, warning other drivers to pull away from the pumps. She had staff shut off the fuel lines and then received help from a good Samaritan, who helped her push her van away to the curb.
Circle K staff helped with fire extinguishers and Highlands County Fire Rescue out of DeSoto City Fire Department finished off the job, cutting open the hood to make sure they doused it completely.
Highlands Fire Battalion Chief 1 Zack Smith said he didn’t know immediately what caused the fire. He guessed either the engine overheating or an electrical issue.
Either way, the 1991 Ford camper van was totaled. McCarrell wasn’t sure if she would rebuild the van unless she could find one cheap enough.
She said her business had been on hiatus for two years. She had just started it back up for a couple of days a month for certain customers.
“I love the dogs. That’s the deal,” McCarrell said.
Karen Cook, employee at Circle K, said she was thankful an old firefighter was on hand when it happened.
“He helped push it out of the way,” Cook said.
There were no injuries and no damage, other than the van, Smith said.
