SEBRING — The State Attorney’s Office has provided discovery to the defense team in the murder case connected to January’s SunTrust bank shooting.
The witness list reads like a “Who’s Who” of local law enforcement, given the extent of the response to the incident.
The list also includes victim’s family members, coworkers, people who knew the defendant — 22-year-old Zephen Allen Xaver — as well as a local gun dealer.
State Attorney Brian Haas said in February, when the Grand Jury handed down an indictment of five counts of murder, that the defendant obtained the gun locally and not at a recent gun show.
The discovery document obtained by the Highlands News-Sun also contains a list of evidence items intended for use in the trial, including the gun and recordings of 911 calls regarding the incident.
Details of each evidence item are not included in the document itself, nor were transcripts of the 911 calls. Those are all still in evidence.
The document also does not contain statements from the defendant, incident reports or other details that would suggest a motive or mindset of the defendant at the time of the shooting.
Any statements from the defendant were redacted from original arrest reports, under an exemption of the Florida Government-in-the-Sunshine law for statements that could be construed as a confession.
When asked in February if the shooter had said why he did what he did, Haas said documents will be released later in the case that may shed light on that.
To date, those documents remain sealed.
What happened
As reported previously, the shooting took place on Jan. 23, a Wednesday, when the defendant walked into the bank and pulled a gun on four employees and a customer.
He then shot them.
They were 54-year-old Debra Cook, 55-year-old Marisol Lopez (Rosado-Carmona), 31-year-old Jessica Eileen Noreen Montague, 38-year-old Ana Maria Piñon-Williams and the one customer, 65-year-old Cynthia Lee Watson.
Details of the shooting itself were not available in the discovery document, and the Highlands News-Sun would not choose to print them if they were.
Reports are that one employee was in a back break room when the defendant pulled out a gun. That employee was able to escape out a rear entrance.
It is believed that person called 911 on what was believed at the time to be a bank robbery.
The employee’s name will not be printed prior to trial out of concern for that person’s safety. Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin has said that person received death threats already from members of the community.
Likewise, the Highlands News-Sun will not name victims’ family members who, according to Houchin, have received crank calls and had their names used without authorization in scam fundraisers.
Outside witness
A bank customer, Victor Sparks, discovered something was wrong when he walked up to the bank doors and found them locked.
He peered through the glass, and seeing people on the floor and someone walking among them, he told the Highlands News-Sun he quickly walked back to his wife, Dianne, who was waiting in their minivan.
He reported hearing loud bangs.
The couple called 911 Consolidated Dispatch at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and waited across Tubbs Road from the bank in the Residence Inn by Marriott parking lot.
Victor Sparks said Sebring Police Department arrived in 90 seconds.
Early warnings
At 12:36 p.m. that day, 911 Dispatch received a phone call from the shooter, still at the bank, telling them about the shooting.
911 dispatchers kept him on the phone throughout the standoff with police, which ended when the Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, on request from Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund, drove into the bank and captured the shooter, alive.
The Highlands News-Sun was able to learn some information on the defendant: That he grew up in Indiana, attending Plymouth Community Schools from 2004-2012, and changing to Bremon High School in 2012-13.
Documents from Bremen Police Department, dated Feb. 20, 2014, show a call from the high school regarding the defendant. During a nap he was allowed to take in the fifth hour, he allegedly said he had a dream about “killing other students in a classroom.”
He was admitted, with his mother’s approval, to the Eric Foster Counseling Services, Behavioral Health Center in Plymouth.
In March that year, police received word he was readmitted.
Adult history
The defendant enlisted in the U.S. Army in March 2016. He was separated from his initial training in June 2016, and was not awarded a Military Occupational Specialty.
Then, on March 7, 2017, Michigan State Police Sgt. Matt Casseman learned from a young woman that the defendant had sent her messages that he was “possibly thinking about suicide by cop and taking hostages.”
State police checked his license, found no convictions and notified his mother. She told them she would speak to her son, but declined police assistance.
The defendant moved to Sebring sometime in the fall of 2018 and was hired Nov. 2, 2018, as a part-time prison guard at Avon Park Correctional Institution (APCI).
He quit Jan. 9, two days after registering to vote.
Shortly before starting at APCI, he enrolled in online courses from Stevens-Henager College, which reported he started in September 2018 and withdrew in December 2018.
His mother was scheduled to leave on a business trip the day he walked into SunTrust bank.
In every court hearing since his first appearance, the defendant has waived his right to be present.
He is kept under guard at the Highlands County Jail. His next hearing in the case is set for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Witness list
A selection from the witness list is printed below, in alphabetical order.
The full witness list is extensive because, Houchin said, prosecutors must report all possible witnesses who might testify with any information about the case, even if they are not ultimately called to the stand.
Defense attorneys, by contrast, must name those witnesses whom they will actually call to the stand, Houchin said.
Not included in this printing are family members, the surviving bank coworker, many private individuals and individual members of Sebring police, the Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
• Jess Baldridge, APCI
• John Brock, APCI
• Jerri Canale of Boom Boom’s Guns & Ammo in Sebring
• David Carson, APCI
• Joanna Emanuel, APCI
• Richard Emmerth of Big Bang Ranch in Avon Park
• Alexzandra Elizabeth Gerlach of South Bend, Indiana, who identified herself to media outlets as a former girlfriend of the shooter.
• Bradley R. Grantham, APCI
• Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart
• Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund
• Vonnie Hoskins, APCI
• Jason Howell, APCI
• Corrie Johnston, APCI
• Stephen James Marabel of Boom Boom’s Guns & Ammo in Sebring
• Larry V. Meduho, APCI
• Frederick Mixon, APCI
• John Nicholson, APCI
• Phillip Pesko, APCI
• Deanna Jean Sparks of Sebring
• Victor Howard Sparks of Sebring
• Lee Tolar, City of Sebring Code Enforcement
• Dawn Travino, APCI
• Judith Xaver of Plymouth, Indiana
• Zackery James Xaver of Plymouth, Indiana
Evidence
Items in evidence include but are not limited to 911 calls; ammunition; arrest reports; autopsy reports; bank records; chemical test reports; clothing from the defendant and victims; crime scene diagrams and photographs; employment records; FDLE lab reports; firearms, medical records; mental health records; military records; purchase records of a firearm; ammunition and Kevlar vest; recovered projectiles; a search warrant; tape recordings; telephone records; transcripts of taped statements, and video recordings, including bank surveillance cameras.
It’s expected that the defense team will ask for evidentiary hearings on many of these items to argue whether or not they should be admissible in court due to a technicality in their collection or the likelihood they might be highly prejudicial to the defendant.
Highlands Sun Editor Allen Moody, Staff Writers Kim Leatherman and Melissa Main, and Sports Writer Ruth Ann Lawson contributed to this report.
"The employee’s name will not be printed prior to trial out of concern for that person’s safety. Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin has said that person received death threats already from members of the community." What is wrong with people?
