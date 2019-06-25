ORLANDO — The mouse that roared was heard.
Months after workers who play Mickey Mouse and Goofy at Walt Disney World threatened to leave the Teamsters union because of what they called “horrible misrepresentation,” General President James Hoffa has appointed two associates to take over the local union in Orlando, Florida.
A letter from Hoffa was posted Monday to the doors of the Local 385 union hall, saying he had started a process known as trusteeship.
Local 385 represents costumed character-performers, truck drivers and other Walt Disney World workers.
A Teamsters spokeswoman says an election will be held within 18 months so members can choose new leaders.
Separately, investigators with another, independent Teamsters office are scrutinizing allegations that Local 385’s leaders created false records and committed embezzlement and obstruction.
