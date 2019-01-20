SEBRING — School enrollment growth can be an indicator of an improving local economy, but when a school district’s alternative school gets crowded it means there are more students with discipline issues and some with longer terms in the program.
The School Board of Highlands County’s alternative school, Academy at Youth Care Lane, had 44 students on Friday and 45 students on Tuesday when the School Board members and district administration visited the facility during the annual walk through tours of all the school campuses.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said Friday she expressed her concerns about the high student count at the Academy during the walk through and at a recent school board meeting.
“I definitely feel we need another full-time instructional staff member there,” she said.
The Academy’s lead teacher, Marcia Davis, had just enrolled 10 students and it takes approximately 45 minutes per student to set them up there, Howerton said. So that takes away from helping students.
Granted, they are on Highlands Virtual School, the district’s online school, but this is another chance for these students to get back on track and there is only one other instructor there who is temporary and part time.
Howerton said she recalls in the past the Academy had no more than 25 to 30 students at a time.
The district’s 2018-19 five-year work plan that was approved by the School Board in September shows the Academy at Youth Care Lane listed under its former name — the “Achievement Center.” The name of the district’s alternative school was changed more than a dozen years ago.
According to the work plan, the Academy has one classroom with a capacity of 25 and an actual average 2018-19 class size of seven. The projected class size for 2022-2023 is 33, with 132 percent utilization (meaning over capacity).
But, along with its one building the Academy has two portables with the work plan showing 25 student stations in a portable for 2018-19 school year and 50 student stations for 2019-2020 in portables school year.
District enrollment data shows the Academy already was over its original capacity in 2017. The data shows on May 26, 2017 and May 24, 2018 an enrollment of 33 students at the Academy.
The Academy will likely be enrolling more students soon.
At its meeting on Tuesday the School Board will consider the approval of 11 expulsions, including eight drug related and separate incidents of assault on a school board employee and battery on a school board employee.
Marcia Davis said Friday there were 44 students at the Academy, which has a nine-week and 18-week program.
“We also have felony suspension students that come here on a felony suspension and are here until things are handled with their cases so they are not here for a determined amount of time,” she said.
Staffing at the Academy includes lab monitors, a school safety officer, and Davis noted she is a certified teacher and there is a part-time person who is a certified teacher.
Do you need another instructor or staff member?
“It is a lot of kids; it’s not a very big facility, I mean we have enough physical space, but it is just a lot of kids,” Davis said. “These are kids that have gotten into some kind of trouble so it is challenging.”
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said some students are staying at the Academy for longer periods of time and due to that decision the numbers are growing.
“We absolutely will be looking at the number of instructors in that location as well as all of our locations as we have a better understanding of the capacity,” she said. “So we will be looking at the numbers that have trended out there this year and try to make the very best decision we can as far as how much personnel is needed at that location.”
Does the Academy have enough space?
There are two portable classrooms and the “main location,” Longshore said, “But, it is tight — it is tight with the expectation that the students would be working on computers a substantial amount of time of the day.
“So they are being very creative in how they move students from one area to the other and making sure they have appropriate coverage for them as they move from the main facility to the portables and out to PE [physical education] time as well.”
