SEBRING — A school bus accident last year has prompted The School Board of Highlands County to look to purchasing transportation student-tracking software so at anytime staff can check who is riding on any bus.
The agenda for the Dec. 11 School Board meeting shows an amendment to the 2018-19 project list, including the tracking software.
Transportation Director David Solomon said the item will probably be pulled from the agenda, but likely rescheduled on a January agenda.
During last year’s bus accident, there was a time period when the driver was incapacitated and the district didn’t have a good idea of who was on the bus, he said. That prompted Superintendent Brenda Longshore to make the decision to get an automatic tracking system where students would be checked in and out of the bus by swiping an ID card.
So at any particular time it would be known who is on any bus, Solomon said.
The accident occurred while the bus was stopped at a bus stop. It was rear-ended and toppled by a semi truck in December 2017 on U.S. 27 in Lake Placid at Lake Ridge Drive.
Details on software the district is considering were not yet posted on the School Board’s agenda.
A Cleveland-based company, TripSpark Education, offers software with real-time updates providing the location of buses and students on a live map to ensure that everyone is where they’re supposed to be.
Also available is a real-time parent app that lets families know precisely when their bus will arrive at their bus stop eliminating the need to call transportation.
The company’s “Which Bus” feature allows transportation staff to quickly locate all vehicles operating in any selected area, and the day, time, location and speeds for each.
Depending on the software package selected, many aspects of a school bus’ operations can be monitored and reviewed at any time.
The Volusia County School District implemented the first phase of the software in December 2014. Elementary students are provided with an ID card to identify themselves by simply waving their ID card near the card reader mounted near the entrance of the bus.
Middle and high school students identify themselves by entering the month and day of their birthday on the keypad also mounted near the entrance of the bus. The identification system has the intelligence to manage students with the same birthday, according to TripSpark Education.
