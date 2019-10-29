By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is in the process of developing a new policy covering video surveillance and electronic monitoring.
The policy notes that the School Board authorizes the use of video surveillance and electronic monitoring equipment at various school sites throughout the district and on school buses to protect board property and assets from theft and vandalism, through deterrence and video documentation.
The system is not designed nor intended to protect individuals from being victims of violent or property crimes, nor to detect other potentially illegal and undesirable activities that may occur, although information may be used as evidence in such cases, the policy states.
The superintendent is responsible for determining where to install and operate fixed-location video surveillance/electronic monitoring equipment in the district, the policy states. The determination of where and when to use video surveillance/electronic monitoring equipment will be made in a nondiscriminatory manner.
The policy also advises that conversations may be recorded and there should be no expectation that the conversations will remain private.
Ordinarily, video surveillance/electronic monitoring equipment will not be used to make an audio recording of conversation occurring on school grounds or property where individuals have a reasonable expectation of privacy, the policy states. However, notice shall be given to all individuals present on the grounds of a school site or on a school bus that their conversations may be recorded through the video surveillance/electronic monitoring equipment and, as a result, individuals on the grounds of a school site or on a school bus should not have an expectation that their conversations will remain private.
Recordings of students will be treated as confidential. Copies of video recordings containing personally identifiable information about students shall not be released except to school officials with legitimate educational interests, according to the policy.
The school board looking out for itself and its own property. The safety of students and staff take a back seat to the Board covering its own posessions.
