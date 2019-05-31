SEBRING — The end of the year enrollment count shows a drop of 211 students compared to the last day of school in 2018 from 12,470 to 12,259.
At the elementary level, Lake Placid Elementary School was packed with 838 students on the last day in 2018, but dropped to 751 this year for a decrease of 87 students.
Lake Placid Elementary School Principal Candis Dean noted her school is still the largest elementary school in the district.
She doesn’t know the reason for the enrollment decline, but said there are great things happening at her school and they are making huge strides in student learning.
Anytime there are around 50 fewer students there is a little bit more breathing room in terms of classrooms, etc., Dean said. “We still have eight portables on campus,” with all of them used as classrooms.
Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School experienced a decline of 67 students, from 719 to 652, and Cracker Trail Elementary School’s enrollment on the last day dropped by 55 students, from 686 last year to 631 this year.
But, Woodlawn Elementary School bucked the enrollment decline trend with an increase of 62 students, from 611 to 673.
Overall, elementary enrollment dropped 190, from 6,178 to 5,988.
At the middle school level, a decline in enrollment at Avon Park Middle School was offset by increases at the district’s other three middle schools for an overall steady enrollment with a drop of only two students from 2,753 to 2,751.
At the high school level, overall enrollment dropped by 53 students from 3,409 to 3,356.
The Sebring High School enrollment dropped by 43 students, from 1,561 to 1,518. Avon Park High School had a decline of nine students, from 1,051 to 1,042 and Lake Placid High School only dropped one student, from 797 to 796.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.