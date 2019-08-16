SEBRING — Some district high school students, who don't have internet access at home, may get connected for free through a non-profit foundation.
The 1Million Project Foundation and Sprint plan to help bridge the homework gap for one million high school students who do not have reliable home access to the internet.
The non-profit 1Million project notes that 70% of America’s school teachers assign homework online, but more than 5 million families with school-aged children don’t have home internet connectivity.
The School Board of Highlands County is planning to participate in the program to provide internet access for students who don't have it at home.
District Management Information Systems Director Darrell Layfield said it is for high school students only and the district plans to initially provide the connectivity for 35 students at each of the district's three high schools, but the actual number of students who need it may be higher.
"We are going to start low and based on the usage of those 35 [at each school] then we are able to request more," he said. There is no charge through Sprint.
The hotspot devices will be equipped with Child Internet Protection filtering, which is already in place on the district's Chromebooks, Layfield said. So both the Chromebook and the device have systems to protect students from inappropriate content.
The students will be using their district-issued Chromebook laptop computers and then will receive a wireless hotspot device, he said. There is a cap on the amount of data. The unit continues to work after the cap is reached, but with a reduced bandwidth.
The one stipulation is that the devices have to be used, he said. If it is not used by the student then the foundation wants to get them back.
Lake Placid High/Lake Country Elementary Technology Resource Teacher David Irwin found this opportunity for the district, Layfield noted.
If approved by the School Board at its Tuesday meeting, Layfield is not sure when the program will start.
A 1Million Project Foundation map shows the closest participating schools are located in Fort Myers, Orlando and Port St. Lucie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.