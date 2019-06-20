District hiring firm to inspect bleachers/grandstands

SEBRING — A second high school, in two years, is getting new bleachers in its gymnasium as the district is set to contract with a firm to inspect its larger bleachers and grandstands at mostly middle and high schools.
The bleachers were replaced last summer in the Avon Park High School gymnasium and this summer the district is spending $125,000 to replace the bleachers in the Sebring High School gymnasium.
At its meeting on Tuesday, The School Board of Highlands County will consider accepting the bid from an engineering firm to inspect 29 bleachers and grandstands in the district.
School District Director of Facilities & Construction Frank Brown said, “We are required to have an engineer check all our bleachers (interior and exterior) once every two years.”
Currently the district is set up to have the inspections on the odd years, he said. The replacement of Sebring High School’s bleachers is scheduled for July.
The district sought bids for structural engineering services to conduct field inspections of the school district’s grandstand and bleacher systems (29 in total), including grandstand and telescoping bleachers.
Some of the bleachers/grandstands to be inspected include: Roger Scarborough Memorial Field (baseball and football), Firemen’s Field (baseball and football), Charles R. Head Field, all secondary gymnasiums, and other sports locations such as tennis courts, swimming pools and practice fields.
Inspections at elementary schools include: the play court bleachers at Lake Placid and Lake Country elementary schools and the playground bleachers at Cracker Trail Elementary School.
The inspections require written findings related to the compliance with the National Fire Safety Association’s grandstand standards, Florida Building Code and State Requirements for Educational Facilities.
The district also specifies that the engineering firm will provide a written recommendation for each grandstand and bleacher system concerning the compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, including means of egress, guardrails, handrails, openings and anchoring.
Two firms provided bids to the district — Bentley Architects & Engineering, Longwood ($19,025) and Universal Engineering Sciences Inc., Sarasota ($60,000).
The School Board will consider the low bid from Bentley Architects, according to the agenda for Tuesday’s School Board meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.