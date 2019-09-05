SEBRING — Extending after-school daycare to the middle school grades is in the works for The School Board of Highlands County.
Currently, according to district policy, the district’s after-school daycare is offered to students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade.
The School Board agenda for its Sept. 10 meeting has two items related to the proposed change.
First the School Board will consider a waiver of the board’s policy for this year allowing the after-school daycare program to accept students through eighth grade for the 2019-2020 school year effective Aug. 19, 2019.
The recommended action, according to the agenda, is a motion to approve as submitted by Hill-Gustat Middle School Principal Chris Doty.
Then the School Board will consider starting the formal process to change the School Board Rule on School Age Child Care.
The recommended action, according to the agenda, is a motion to approve as submitted by Superintendent Brenda Longshore, Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge and Board Attorney John McClure.
Longshore said there was interest from Doty at Hill-Gustat to have daycare available for middle schools students. It seems that some parents are eager to take advantage of that.
Doty said, “We did have parent requests for this service. We currently have 15 students registered.”
According to the program’s policy, the after-school daycare program does not provide educational services to students and is not intended to be an educational program.
Group activities in which the students will participate in include things such as movement, homework, computer games and story time.
This program is entirely funded through the fees paid by parents of children enrolled in the program, except for the provision of building, utilities, and other indirect costs. No other appropriated funds from the Florida Legislature are utilized in this program.
The program operates from the time of school dismissal until 5:45 p.m. or, at the principal’s discretion, until 6 p.m.
