SEBRING — The lead teacher positions at the Academy at Youth Care Lane and the Highlands Career Institute at South Florida State College may get a boost to the administrative level as assistant principal positions.
The School Board of Highlands County will consider the position changes at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting’s agenda states, consider approval of a revision to the allocation at Highlands Career Institute and the Academy at Youth Care Lane from lead teacher to assistant principal at the request of multiple board members.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said Thursday she supports the revision.
She met with Superintendent Brenda Longshore and Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge while discussing the new position of director of safety and security.
Howerton said that Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services Melissa Blackman had many responsibilities including overseeing the Academy at Youth Care Lane while Marcia Davis was responsible for the day-to-day activities at the Academy.
“I felt that we needed to designate some authority to her [Davis] and Lethbridge suggested making it an assistant principal position,” Howerton said.
At the July 30 School Board workshop, Davis provided her day-to-day responsibilities and the need to get approval on certain matters from Blackman and now Michael Haley, who now oversees the Academy in his position as the director of Safety and Security, Howerton noted.
“I think giving her [Davis] some authority there would help her with her day-to-day activities,” Howerton said.
Howerton believes some of the other board members realized it also during the workshop on the Academy.
Longshore had mentioned that it was a similar situation with the Highlands Career Institute at the South Florida State College, she said.
Julia Burnett is the lead teacher at the Highlands Career Institute.
The Aug. 23 (10th-day count) showed an enrollment of 21 at the Academy at Youth Care Lane and 91 students at the Highlands Career Institute.
The Academy had 36 students in February of 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.